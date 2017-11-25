Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Free Future Press Horizon Zero Dawn Frozen Wild Digital Guide

By blueweltall, Yesterday, 10:34 PM

#1 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   6275 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

It is down now because of traffic but it will be available for a limited time.

 

Edit: Direct link to PDF

https://t.co/cBswStbRSN

 


#2 J Sin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

J Sin

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Link?
#3 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   6275 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Link?

It's in the tweet but here's the direct link:

 

https://t.co/cBswStbRSN


#4 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Awesome! I love collecting .pdf's

#5 infocynic  

infocynic

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Anybody got the non shortened link? Either the t.co url is blocked or it's just super slow...

#6 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Anybody got the non shortened link? Either the t.co url is blocked or it's just super slow...

The site is down, looks like this was too much for it.

#7 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1277 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

218mb pdf btw. Probably why their servers are screwed.

once you do get in to download.. 


#8 infocynic  

infocynic

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

It's going now just about 3 hours to go... Oops. 4 now.

#9 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1394 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

I'm still waiting to access the site to download it lol
