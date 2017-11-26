Fry's Ads 11/26-12/2

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$39.99
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
Miitopia
Monster Hunter Stories
$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (11/25)
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld
PS3
$129.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
PS4
$9.99 (valid thru Mon.)
Bloodborne
Hidden Agenda (PlayLink)
Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)
The Last of Us: Remastered
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
$29.99
Corsair HS30 Raptor Gaming Headset
$37.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (11/25)/ $39.99 (valid thru Mon.)
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$49.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force PX24 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$189 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (11/25) / $199.99 (valid thru Mon.)
PS4 1TB Slim Core Console
$299.99 (valid thru Mon.)
Playstation VR w/ Gran Turismo Sport, PS4 Camera, Stereo Headphones
$449.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $40 TGift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$14.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $29.95 (11/25)
Emio Travel Kit
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Soldam
$29.99
Snipperclips Plus
$59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$299.99
Switch Console
XBox One
$15.99
Vertical Stand
$16.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Killer Instinct
Mega Man: Legacy Collection 2
Quantum Break
$24.99
Play & Charge Kit
$34.99
Dreamgear Player's Kit
$59.99
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
Green/Orange Wireless Controller
$189
XBox One S 500GB Console
$229 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $279 (11/25)
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$349
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, additional Wireless Controller
PC
$6.99
Sabrent Twelve-Button USB Game Controller
$7.99
Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds
$8.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $19.99 (11/25)
QFX Wireless Game Controller
$19.99
Corsair Katar Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Corsair HS30 Raptor Gaming Headset
$39.99
Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel
$69.99
Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard
Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard
Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$144.95
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
Miscellaneous
$39.99
8Bitdo Retro-Bit RES Plus Gaming Console
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Dream House
Ganges
High Road
Intruders
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Parkland
Reach Me
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1
Shadows and Lies
Straight A's
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Waer
Way of War
$3.49
High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead
$5.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.)[/I] / $6.99 (11/25)
Arrival
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Deadpool (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Gone Girl
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
The Martian (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
The Vvitch
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
Why Him? (Blu+DVD)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
$6.49
Grave of the Fireflies
$7.99
Fate/Stay Night: Complete Collection
$8.99
Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture
$9.49
Heaven's Memo Pad: Complete Collection
$12.99[/B (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)
Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)
Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)
Star Wars IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)
Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)
Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)
$14.49
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)
$17.99 (w/ Sat.promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $19.99 (11/25)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (4K+Blu)
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K+Blu)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4K+Blu)
Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)
The Lego Batman Movie (4K+Blu)
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$18.99
A Charlie Brown Christmas (4K+Blu)
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (4K+Blu)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Friday Night Lights Rider: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
$34.99
The Big O: Complete Collection: Volume 1
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles)
DVD :dvd:
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
[B]Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles)
