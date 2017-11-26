If you missed out on a $199 PS4 on Black Friday(like me) here's your chance...this deal is a no-brainer better deal because this one comes with a recently released game! I have bought one myself for a Christmas gift. This will definitely sell out very quick. Credit goes to the moderators of Cheapassgamer for posting the CyberMonday Deals in their front page. https://www.newegg.c...N82E16868110237
Newegg: $199 PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Call of Duty WWII Limited Edition
By Ipman, Today, 09:10 AM
Don't forget if you want to PM, Target does actually PM newegg.com!
#3
Even though they price match Newegg.com, I believe they won’t price match other Black Friday deals. It may be worth a shot though. If anyone is able to do so, I’d be curious to know.
Target doesn't do PMes through the entire week after Thanksgiving