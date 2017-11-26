Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Target Weekly Deals and Ad 11/26 - 12/2: Cyber Monday 15% off @ Target.com

By litepink, Today, 05:27 PM

#1 litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Monday 11/27 only: 15% off @ Target.com* // Save an additional 5% off with Redcard

*Excludes Nintendo Hardware, Nintendo Switch software, and Xbox One X

Sunday and Monday Only: $39.99 Xbox One and PS4 controllers

:switch: Monster Jam: Crush It - $29.99
:switch: Cartoon Network Battle Brawlers - $29.98

:ps4: PSVR SALE
Core Headset - $199.99
Gran Turismo Sport Bundle - $299.99
Launch Bundle - $349.99
Skyrim Bundle - $349.99

DPeqf.png

#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

It's definitely not gonna work on Switch right?

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#3 intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

It's definitely not gonna work on Switch right?

Nope, fine print excludes Nintendo hardware and Switch software: https://scene7-secur..._ejEvQ?wid=3000


#4 dxironman  

dxironman

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Best time to get a XB1X? Or wait a bit?

#5 Tony Da Tiger  

Tony Da Tiger

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Best time to get a XB1X? Or wait a bit?

The X is excluded as well.


#6 litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

I’ll add those restrictions thanks guys.

DPeqf.png

#7 raiser  

raiser

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

PlayStation is apparently not excluded.

#8 KillerLeapord  

KillerLeapord

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

what about eshop cards?


#9 n64warzone  

n64warzone

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

Target did this last year too and PS4 Pro wasn't excluded. Weird. I thought for sure they allow it for the Xbox One X then. Guess not. Target must be Sony Fanboys lol.


#10 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 07:02 PM

Eyeing the Skyrim PSVR bundle real hard with that and red card ...hmmm

#11 Nine Lives  

Nine Lives

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Ps vr worth $170? Yay or nay

chasing_echoes.png

#12 3rdbass  

3rdbass

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

I wonder if we can get an additional 15% offf PSVR headsets? It doesn't seem to exclude them but it is mentioning the prices in their add. I would return my skyrim bundle and re-buy if I can get it.


