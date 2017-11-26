Target Weekly Deals and Ad 11/26 - 12/2: Cyber Monday 15% off @ Target.com
*Excludes Nintendo Hardware, Nintendo Switch software, and Xbox One X
Sunday and Monday Only: $39.99 Xbox One and PS4 controllers
Monster Jam: Crush It - $29.99
Cartoon Network Battle Brawlers - $29.98
PSVR SALE
Core Headset - $199.99
Gran Turismo Sport Bundle - $299.99
Launch Bundle - $349.99
Skyrim Bundle - $349.99
Please skip part 3
It's definitely not gonna work on Switch right?
Nope, fine print excludes Nintendo hardware and Switch software: https://scene7-secur..._ejEvQ?wid=3000
Best time to get a XB1X? Or wait a bit?
The X is excluded as well.
what about eshop cards?
Target did this last year too and PS4 Pro wasn't excluded. Weird. I thought for sure they allow it for the Xbox One X then. Guess not. Target must be Sony Fanboys lol.
I wonder if we can get an additional 15% offf PSVR headsets? It doesn't seem to exclude them but it is mentioning the prices in their add. I would return my skyrim bundle and re-buy if I can get it.