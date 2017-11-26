Jump to content

In-Store Meijer 15% Off Valid on Switch, X1X, PS4 Pro

By Shugo2540, Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Meijer Switch Xbox one ps4

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

Shared this info on SD and it seems like  few people were unaware so if you live near a Meijer the 15% off is valid on consoles. 

 
The obvious PS4 Pro for $340 + Tax, which beats gamestop deal by $10, the Xbox one x for $425 + tax, which is a decent deal on a newly released system. 
 
The new 3ds XL for $170 + tax, I didn't follow black friday deals for this so maybe there were better deals.
 
A Switch for $255 + tax, which I believe is better than any BF deal I saw.
 
Of course 15% off games and accessories, which depending in the game may be worth it to you. I know the new Dot Hack GU remake was not on sale anywhere so this gives me a chance to get it at a lower price.
 
There are plenty of other deals, just though I'd highlight some of the possibilities in a more general thread for those who have a meijer close by.
 
Here is the coupons fine print,
No cash back. Limit one coupon per customer. Excludes grocery, paper, laundry & household cleaning products, alcohol, tobacco, HBC, prescriptions, prepaid phone, gift and entertainment cards, gas station & C-Stops, lottery, postage, park & entertainment tickets, prepaid debit cards & reload packs, in-store businesses, licenses, taxes, previous purchases, SIMPLR ™ Protection Plans, Shipt delivery, & bottle deposits. $500 Maximum discount in general merchandise & apparel.
 
 

