InStore: Office Depot / Office Max has 100$ Gamestop GiftCard for 80$
Posted Today, 04:58 AM
The fine print says “1 discount per transaction”. Office Depot Manager was cool, knew all about it said no problem, just have to do 5 transactions. XB1X for 400$ bucks baby.
It is listed in the weekly ad and some people on the SD have reported ymmv on multiple transactions.
It would seem some stores are running out of gift cards.
Started today and goes till 12/9.
Happy switch, ps4 pro and xbox one x buying.
Posted Today, 05:04 AM
#3
Posted Today, 05:12 AM
it's in the gamestop deals thread.
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY
Posted Today, 05:15 AM
Lol thats fine. Ya i dont go in that thread as i dont normally shop the GS. But this was too good to pass up.
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
Posted Today, 05:21 AM