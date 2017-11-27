Jump to content

InStore: Office Depot / Office Max has 100$ Gamestop GiftCard for 80$

By Oregon, Today, 04:58 AM

#1 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2186 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Today, 04:58 AM

Hey all. not sure why this wasnt posted, but Office Max / Office Depots have 100$ gamestop Gift Cards for 80$.

The fine print says “1 discount per transaction”. Office Depot Manager was cool, knew all about it said no problem, just have to do 5 transactions. XB1X for 400$ bucks baby.

It is listed in the weekly ad and some people on the SD have reported ymmv on multiple transactions.

It would seem some stores are running out of gift cards.

Started today and goes till 12/9.

Happy switch, ps4 pro and xbox one x buying.

#2 Chinese_cuisine   Dim Sum Yum Yum CAGiversary!   462 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Chinese_cuisine

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

Yup saw the post from wario64 earlier today and did it to get a X. Had to make a trip to 3 separate stores though. Ymmv on how many cards they will let u purchase but i managed to get 2 at a single location twice. Must important note is that they must be rung up individually. Their signage doesnt explictly say limit 1 per customer, rather just limit 1 per transaction.

#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

it's in the gamestop deals thread.

 

 

CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#4 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2186 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

it's in the gamestop deals thread.
 
 
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY


Lol thats fine. Ya i dont go in that thread as i dont normally shop the GS. But this was too good to pass up.

#5 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2186 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Sorry too much excite. Bitchin deal. Doing transfer from OG XB1 right now.

#6 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

I have an office max gift card, would I be able to buy a GameStop gift card ?
