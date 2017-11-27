Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(Probably DEAD) inStore: Office Depot / Office Max has 100$ Gamestop GiftCard for 80$

By Oregon, Yesterday, 04:58 AM

#1 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2188 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 AM

Hey all. not sure why this wasnt posted, but Office Max / Office Depots have 100$ gamestop Gift Cards for 80$.

The fine print says “1 discount per transaction”. Office Depot Manager was cool, knew all about it said no problem, just have to do 5 transactions. XB1X for 400$ bucks baby.

It is listed in the weekly ad and some people on the SD have reported ymmv on multiple transactions.

It would seem some stores are running out of gift cards.

Started today and goes till 12/9.

Happy switch, ps4 pro and xbox one x buying.

E4_D9427_D-_A299-4_B4_A-993_B-_FB4_BFE34


Update 11/27 Evening.

Word on the street is corporate is informing stores to pull the GS cards. Anything at this point would be highly YMMV unless you find a stack at a store.

#2 Chinese_cuisine   Dim Sum Yum Yum CAGiversary!   462 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Chinese_cuisine

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM

Yup saw the post from wario64 earlier today and did it to get a X. Had to make a trip to 3 separate stores though. Ymmv on how many cards they will let u purchase but i managed to get 2 at a single location twice. Must important note is that they must be rung up individually. Their signage doesnt explictly say limit 1 per customer, rather just limit 1 per transaction.

#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 05:12 AM

it's in the gamestop deals thread.

 

 

CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#4 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2188 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 AM

it's in the gamestop deals thread.
 
 
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY


Lol thats fine. Ya i dont go in that thread as i dont normally shop the GS. But this was too good to pass up.

#5 Oregon   CAG Collector CAGiversary!   2188 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Oregon

Posted Yesterday, 05:16 AM

Sorry too much excite. Bitchin deal. Doing transfer from OG XB1 right now.

#6 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted Yesterday, 05:21 AM

I have an office max gift card, would I be able to buy a GameStop gift card ?

#7 nintendolink007   I'm an cheapass ebayholic CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

nintendolink007

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 AM

Check their website, the ad does list this deal. I'd take this ad with you incase the stores won't honor the sale. Also, this will last till friday so you'll have plenty of time to get this deal before it ends. I just wish other companies will honor this deal like Wal-Mart, its a pain to drive all the way north to where i need to go.


Your Cheap Ass:

nInTeNdOlInK007
[ https://www.facebook.../PalaceofPower/ ]

#8 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5053 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 AM

This is the most worthwhile deal that Office Depot/Office Max has had in years.


My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#9 Indarkened  

Indarkened

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 AM

Good things come to those who wait I didn't wait, I lose.

#10 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2565 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM

AFTER Black Friday. That's smart thinking.

#11 Greatwhitecoley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   628 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Greatwhitecoley

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

This is also a good way to get eshop/psn/Xbox credit as well. I may swing by one on the way home to get a card to convert to eshop credit since no one seems to want to put that on sale.

Join the CAG Conga line and earn a free Xbox one

#12 boricua2kred  

boricua2kred

Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM

The "limit of 1 discount per transaction" doesnt mean you can only buy one card. Its basically means 1 type of discount, some times there can be a another sale going on this shuts that down. In the ad it even says "or more" at the top. So i dont see why they wont let you buy at least 500 worth. Most retailers that is the limit with in a 24hr period. Thats how my store does it.

#13 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6432 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

Check their website, the ad does list this deal. I'd take this ad with you incase the stores won't honor the sale. Also, this will last till friday so you'll have plenty of time to get this deal before it ends. I just wish other companies will honor this deal like Wal-Mart, its a pain to drive all the way north to where i need to go.

the POS handles everything, no need to take the ad or say a peep.

Take card to register, say $100, it'll automatically deduct to $80.


miami+goat.png

 

Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

#14 disillusion386   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   590 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

disillusion386

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

Went to 2 Office Max/Depots and called another 2. All places didn't have GS gift cards or ran out. I'm going to try another one later tonight, but I don't think I'll be able to get a PS4 Pro at the lowest possible price.


#15 KevinMassacre   OK USA! CAGiversary!   295 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.


Posted Image

#16 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6432 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.

Isn't the intention of the promo to sell the gift cards? So I'm not sure what the issue is. People buying multiple?


miami+goat.png

 

Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

#17 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.


Might be so you have to ask for it and can actually only get one. Seeing as how the point is to get people in the store.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#18 jms209   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   470 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

jms209

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

When I bought mine, they were nowhere to be found on the racks.

As I was about to leave,the cashier asked me which card I wanted since they hold the on sale cards in the front.Sure enough,they had a stack of GameStop cards. Bought one.

#19 KevinMassacre   OK USA! CAGiversary!   295 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

KevinMassacre

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Isn't the intention of the promo to sell the gift cards? So I'm not sure what the issue is. People buying multiple?

You would assume. He said it was a mess. Most people were only going for the gamestop cards and its only one per person. I am assuming they are pulling the GS cards and just putting them in the back until the sale is over. But seeing as we all know how corporate emails work, this will be YMMV. 


Posted Image

#20 bsmif   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1760 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

bsmif

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

Thanks OP, snagged one at Office Depot and flipped it into Amazon Cash at the GS next door. Bonus $5 for using Amazon Cash for the first time too. Prob will use it to buy a Switch game and some gifts, cheers.


#21 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   395 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

I don’t work retail, how do stores selling GC for other stores work? I assume they must get some kind of cut, or they wouldn’t bother to do it.

So when I pay 100 to OD for 100 value at GS, I assume OD keeps I dunno 10%? So game stop only gets 90 dollars out of the transaction? Probably a smaller cut for the seller maybe only 1-2% like a Credit card fee.

So in this case, Office Depot is basically just giving money to GS? Take a loss to get people in stores, except of course none of us will buying anything else at OD.

#22 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   980 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.

No idea why they didn't do 'Limit 1 per customer' like they have done for Visa gift card promos.


#23 TireNinja  

TireNinja

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

Just picked up 1 each from Office Depot & Office Max. They are within 2-mile of my location. Manager at Depot said; "I think we got an email to pull the GameStop gift cards off shelf, let me check for you." ... 5mins later, I was granted an okay to purchase 1 card. So YMMV y'all may want to head out asap to take advantage of deal. Office Max, still had cards in kiosk, no issues with purchase, except surprised look on cashier face, when total came up to $80 for a $100 card. Pointed to the big sign on top of kiosk reading "Save $20" ok select gift cards. "Oh cool" was her reply.

#24 mrspicytacoman   Apply Ubik only as directed CAGiversary!   1895 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

mrspicytacoman

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

just got back from this. definitely go tonight because this is going to end.

 

Be firm with the registerman cuz they gunna say no at first.

 

Say read the fine print bitch and they give it to you.

 

Went to gamestop and they didnt want to sell me a new switch, only used.

I called this morning to make sure they had it and asked for employees name.

It was the same guy telling me they had been sold out of switches since thanksgiving...

worst fucking store


vpnz.png2h50m13.gif2eb67tj.jpgn5qy6u.gif

#TrueGamer

#25 trig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

trig

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

uh oh. I hope i can still get 300$. I won't be buying a switch unless I can get this deal


http://www.swagbucks.../triggertrendus
https://www.instagc.com/272049

 

#26 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

Well, if you can really flip these right into Amazon cash, it's no wonder people are buying them in droves. It's almost like 20% off any Amazon item.

I wonder if there's a way to buy office depot gift cards with the Amazon cash and somehow turn it around to get the GameStop cards again… Would be a lot of effort though

#27 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5053 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

just got back from this. definitely go tonight because this is going to end.

Be firm with the registerman cuz they gunna say no at first.

Say read the fine print bitch and they give it to you.

Went to gamestop and they didnt want to sell me a new switch, only used.
I called this morning to make sure they had it and asked for employees name.
It was the same guy telling me they had been sold out of switches since thanksgiving...
worst fucking store


I don't need GameStop credit. I just want to tell an OfficeMax employee to "read the fine print, bitch."
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#28 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Just got told they discontinued the gamestop gift cards and that none around have it. Asked if it was recent and they acted like it wasn't the last day or two...

*squinty eyes*

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#29 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

Gift card rack is completely empty. I don't visit this store often but this is odd.


#30 DDustiNN   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   316 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

DDustiNN

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

it's in the gamestop deals thread.


CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY


That’s almost worthless though. I’d bet that most people would miss this deal if it weren’t it’s own thread.

Those old/ongoing threads aren’t ever attention-grabbing. You click into the thread, see that it was posted in like April or whatever, and you can’t tell if it has been updated, so you gotta go up the end of the thread and go backwards through the pages... it’s just the worst. I can’t stand those threads. I don’t know why people are so against making new threads for specific deals. Thread titles are so much easier to skim.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy