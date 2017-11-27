(Probably DEAD) inStore: Office Depot / Office Max has 100$ Gamestop GiftCard for 80$
#1 CAG Collector CAGiversary! 2188 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:58 AM
The fine print says “1 discount per transaction”. Office Depot Manager was cool, knew all about it said no problem, just have to do 5 transactions. XB1X for 400$ bucks baby.
It is listed in the weekly ad and some people on the SD have reported ymmv on multiple transactions.
It would seem some stores are running out of gift cards.
Started today and goes till 12/9.
Happy switch, ps4 pro and xbox one x buying.
Update 11/27 Evening.
Word on the street is corporate is informing stores to pull the GS cards. Anything at this point would be highly YMMV unless you find a stack at a store.
#2 Dim Sum Yum Yum CAGiversary! 462 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM
- roguejedi5, Oregon and LonelyBacteria like this
#3
Posted Yesterday, 05:12 AM
it's in the gamestop deals thread.
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY
- EmpoleonRules likes this
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#4 CAG Collector CAGiversary! 2188 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:15 AM
it's in the gamestop deals thread.
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY
Lol thats fine. Ya i dont go in that thread as i dont normally shop the GS. But this was too good to pass up.
#5 CAG Collector CAGiversary! 2188 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:16 AM
#6 CAG Vet CAGiversary! 1032 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:21 AM
#7 I'm an cheapass ebayholic CAGiversary! 138 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 AM
Check their website, the ad does list this deal. I'd take this ad with you incase the stores won't honor the sale. Also, this will last till friday so you'll have plenty of time to get this deal before it ends. I just wish other companies will honor this deal like Wal-Mart, its a pain to drive all the way north to where i need to go.
Your Cheap Ass:
nInTeNdOlInK007
[ https://www.facebook.../PalaceofPower/ ]
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5053 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 AM
This is the most worthwhile deal that Office Depot/Office Max has had in years.
- irishsoccermbw and LonelyBacteria like this
#9
Posted Yesterday, 10:48 AM
#10 Wait, what? CAGiversary! 2565 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 628 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM
#12
Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 6432 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM
Check their website, the ad does list this deal. I'd take this ad with you incase the stores won't honor the sale. Also, this will last till friday so you'll have plenty of time to get this deal before it ends. I just wish other companies will honor this deal like Wal-Mart, its a pain to drive all the way north to where i need to go.
the POS handles everything, no need to take the ad or say a peep.
Take card to register, say $100, it'll automatically deduct to $80.
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 590 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM
Went to 2 Office Max/Depots and called another 2. All places didn't have GS gift cards or ran out. I'm going to try another one later tonight, but I don't think I'll be able to get a PS4 Pro at the lowest possible price.
#15 OK USA! CAGiversary! 295 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM
My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 6432 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.
Isn't the intention of the promo to sell the gift cards? So I'm not sure what the issue is. People buying multiple?
#17
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.
Might be so you have to ask for it and can actually only get one. Seeing as how the point is to get people in the store.
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#18 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 470 Posts Joined 4.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
As I was about to leave,the cashier asked me which card I wanted since they hold the on sale cards in the front.Sure enough,they had a stack of GameStop cards. Bought one.
#19 OK USA! CAGiversary! 295 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Isn't the intention of the promo to sell the gift cards? So I'm not sure what the issue is. People buying multiple?
You would assume. He said it was a mess. Most people were only going for the gamestop cards and its only one per person. I am assuming they are pulling the GS cards and just putting them in the back until the sale is over. But seeing as we all know how corporate emails work, this will be YMMV.
- Flash15 likes this
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1760 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
Thanks OP, snagged one at Office Depot and flipped it into Amazon Cash at the GS next door. Bonus $5 for using Amazon Cash for the first time too. Prob will use it to buy a Switch game and some gifts, cheers.
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 395 Posts Joined 7.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM
So when I pay 100 to OD for 100 value at GS, I assume OD keeps I dunno 10%? So game stop only gets 90 dollars out of the transaction? Probably a smaller cut for the seller maybe only 1-2% like a Credit card fee.
So in this case, Office Depot is basically just giving money to GS? Take a loss to get people in stores, except of course none of us will buying anything else at OD.
- Flash15 likes this
#22 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 980 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM
My buddy is an Office Max store manager and he just told me that corporate sent out a memo to all stores to pull all gamestop cards immediatly. Looks like this is about to become a YMMV situation real fast.
No idea why they didn't do 'Limit 1 per customer' like they have done for Visa gift card promos.
#23
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
#24 Apply Ubik only as directed CAGiversary! 1895 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM
just got back from this. definitely go tonight because this is going to end.
Be firm with the registerman cuz they gunna say no at first.
Say read the fine print bitch and they give it to you.
Went to gamestop and they didnt want to sell me a new switch, only used.
I called this morning to make sure they had it and asked for employees name.
It was the same guy telling me they had been sold out of switches since thanksgiving...
worst fucking store
#TrueGamer
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 159 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
uh oh. I hope i can still get 300$. I won't be buying a switch unless I can get this deal
#26
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM
I wonder if there's a way to buy office depot gift cards with the Amazon cash and somehow turn it around to get the GameStop cards again… Would be a lot of effort though
#27 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5053 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM
just got back from this. definitely go tonight because this is going to end.
Be firm with the registerman cuz they gunna say no at first.
Say read the fine print bitch and they give it to you.
Went to gamestop and they didnt want to sell me a new switch, only used.
I called this morning to make sure they had it and asked for employees name.
It was the same guy telling me they had been sold out of switches since thanksgiving...
worst fucking store
I don't need GameStop credit. I just want to tell an OfficeMax employee to "read the fine print, bitch."
- THEphillycheese likes this
#28
Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM
*squinty eyes*
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#29
Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Gift card rack is completely empty. I don't visit this store often but this is odd.
#30 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 316 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
it's in the gamestop deals thread.
CALM DOWN I'M JUST EXPLAINING WHY
That’s almost worthless though. I’d bet that most people would miss this deal if it weren’t it’s own thread.
Those old/ongoing threads aren’t ever attention-grabbing. You click into the thread, see that it was posted in like April or whatever, and you can’t tell if it has been updated, so you gotta go up the end of the thread and go backwards through the pages... it’s just the worst. I can’t stand those threads. I don’t know why people are so against making new threads for specific deals. Thread titles are so much easier to skim.