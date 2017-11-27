Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Bestbuy Destiny 2 ps4/xbox one $23.99 after GCU, GT sport ps4 $31.99 after GCU

By kobeisgod, Today, 07:02 AM

#1 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   741 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 07:02 AM

destiny 2:

 

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

 

GT sport

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5329902


#2 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

i dont buy destiny 2 on principle alone, and still too much on gt sport. but ty.


#3 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3631 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

i dont buy destiny 2 on principle alone, and still too much on gt sport. but ty.



Why’s that? I played the original Destiny an insane amount of hours. Never wanted to start D2 knowing how much of a time suck the game is. Is your boycott on part with the battlefront 2 issues?

#4 cleaver   You have 0 friends CAGiversary!   3479 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

cleaver

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

It’s not that destiny 2 dropped so fast it’s that it dropped since Black Friday
http://theskinnypost.blogspot.com
http://theskinnypost.blogspot.com
Posted Image
This would be a fine death... if I hadn't run out of tokens.

#5 Holdmyown83   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   158 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Holdmyown83

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Kinda wanna get it for the X1 for the upcoming 4K update but I already have it for PS4.

#6 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4287 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 07:52 AM

Why’s that? I played the original Destiny an insane amount of hours. Never wanted to start D2 knowing how much of a time suck the game is. Is your boycott on part with the battlefront 2 issues?

You will not get the same amount of hours out of this one with the way it is currently. Id say at most in 80 hours or so you will have EVERYTHING in the game. There is no true grind in this game its just been removed and the multiplayer has two playlists, regular matches and ranked. You can not choose what gametype you want to play. I loved the first game to death but I quit this one after 3 weeks and a lot of the player base has left as well. I hope they willl change the game but the first DLC looks like more of the same for now.

 

Although it may seem like Im bashing it I would say its worth $24 for the gunplay. I feel stupid for buying it and the expansion pass at launch though. I wish I could refund my expansions.


512847.png

 

#7 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 07:54 AM

Why’s that? I played the original Destiny an insane amount of hours. Never wanted to start D2 knowing how much of a time suck the game is. Is your boycott on part with the battlefront 2 issues?

datamined sons of osiris dlc before the game even came out meaning the dlc was in the game already, underhanded soon to be matchmaking system, and not giving you the xp that it is suppose to, so yeah, unacceptable.


#8 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1462 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 08:00 AM

No discount on Windows version and the battle.net sale is still too high for me considering how d2 is a blowup

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

#9 NuclearPorkchop   Herc Mondo's Cousin CAGiversary!   1229 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

NuclearPorkchop

Posted Today, 08:00 AM

The Destiny sub-reddit and Bungie.net forums are both currently in open revolt after (but not only because of) the XP throttling scandal.

 

It's a great price, but I STRONGLY urge people not to buy Destiny 2.

 

Googleing "features missing from destiny 2" will show even the die-hard fan of D1 that D2 is a severely lacking product, as well as some grossly shady shit Bungie has pulled.


