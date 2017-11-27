Bestbuy Destiny 2 ps4/xbox one $23.99 after GCU, GT sport ps4 $31.99 after GCU

Posted Today, 07:52 AM

Why’s that? I played the original Destiny an insane amount of hours. Never wanted to start D2 knowing how much of a time suck the game is. Is your boycott on part with the battlefront 2 issues?

You will not get the same amount of hours out of this one with the way it is currently. Id say at most in 80 hours or so you will have EVERYTHING in the game. There is no true grind in this game its just been removed and the multiplayer has two playlists, regular matches and ranked. You can not choose what gametype you want to play. I loved the first game to death but I quit this one after 3 weeks and a lot of the player base has left as well. I hope they willl change the game but the first DLC looks like more of the same for now.

Although it may seem like Im bashing it I would say its worth $24 for the gunplay. I feel stupid for buying it and the expansion pass at launch though. I wish I could refund my expansions.