CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

$9.99 Tomodachi Life, $19.99 Fire Emblem Fates Conquest, DQ VIII, Mario Party Star Rush @ BestBuy

Posted Today, 09:45 AM

$9.99 ($7.99 GCU) Nintendo Selects: Tomodachi Life - Nintendo 3DS
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5408000
 
$19.99 (15.99 GCU) Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest - Nintendo 3DS
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4225700
 
$19.99 (15.99 GCU) Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King - Nintendo 3DS
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4738200
 
$19.99 (15.99 GCU) Mario Party Star Rush - Nintendo 3DS
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5322700

 


Posted Today, 09:58 AM

You should add code name STEAM @ $2.39 with GCU.


