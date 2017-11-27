Jump to content

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $33

By Meechum, Today, 02:10 PM

#1 Meechum  

Meechum

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

On Amazon, the price just dropped to $33.57. It was $38.00. Is this a good price or will it go lower?

 


#2 Shadowsteal123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   539 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

If you've never played the game, it's a great price. If you have it will eventually go lower, so no rush needed to pick this up.


#3 Meechum  

Meechum

Posted Today, 02:24 PM

Played the original Demon's Souls and some Dark Souls I. Since I just picked up Horizon Zero Dawn, maybe I'll wait this one out. For what it's worth, the digital version is $36.


