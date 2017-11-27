pcgamesupply cyber monday 20% off select cards
Posted Today, 04:07 PM
Posted Today, 04:18 PM
so cyber monday means the deals are worse than usual?
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
saved money is saved money
you can message customer support with your feedback
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
Looks like there's no limit and you can pay with paypal. Skeptics rejoice!
Edit: Nevermind...limit of 1 is still there :(
Posted Today, 04:22 PM
Posted Today, 04:23 PM
Actual Reply: thanks in for 1. :o need a few bucks to grab ffxv deluxe on psn
Posted Today, 04:39 PM
Is this only one per customer, or can I buy one now, and another one later?
edit: looks like it's only 1 per customer. If anyone can get me another eshop card, I'd gladly pay for it.
Posted Today, 04:41 PM
Is this only one per customer, or can I buy one now, and another one later?
Just one of each.
Posted Today, 04:55 PM
I can't say purchase 5 PSN cards? I see I can add 5 of them to my cart. I just don't want to get banned, so asking first to see opinions before doing it.
EDIT:
Never mind you can't proceed all the way to checkout with more than 1.