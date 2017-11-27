Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

pcgamesupply cyber monday 20% off select cards

By .Beowulf, Today, 04:07 PM

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

dQRc0Xc.png


Posted Today, 04:18 PM

so cyber monday means the deals are worse than usual?


Posted Today, 04:20 PM

so cyber monday means the deals are worse than usual?

saved money is saved money

 

you can message customer support with your feedback


Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Looks like there's no limit and you can pay with paypal. Skeptics rejoice!

 

Edit: Nevermind...limit of 1 is still there :(


Posted Today, 04:22 PM

I was hoping one would be Gamestop. I need to get something there, but I don't want to drop $80 at Office Depot.

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

Jerk reply: I'd rather pay full price.

Actual Reply: thanks in for 1. :o need a few bucks to grab ffxv deluxe on psn

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

Is this only one per customer, or can I buy one now, and another one later?

 

edit: looks like it's only 1 per customer. If anyone can get me another eshop card, I'd gladly pay for it.


Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Is this only one per customer, or can I buy one now, and another one later?

Just one of each.


Posted Today, 04:55 PM

Just one of each.

I can't say purchase 5 PSN cards? I see I can add 5 of them to my cart. I just don't want to get banned, so asking first to see opinions before doing it.

 

EDIT:

Never mind you can't proceed all the way to checkout with more than 1.


