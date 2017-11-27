Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Dragon Quest VIII 3DS $19.99 (15.99 GCU) @ Best Buy

By Mighty Beck, Today, 06:06 PM
3DS Dragon Quest

#1 Mighty Beck  

Mighty Beck

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

Not sure if this is a Cyber Monday deal or the normal price or what. Couldn't find this posted anywhere, but feel free to nuke into oblivion if this is irrelevant.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4738200


#2 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

Great find, I think this is a Cyber Monday Deal! Thanks!


