South Park Fractured But Whole Gold Edition ($84.99 or $67.99 with GCU)

By DiaperDandee, Today, 08:00 PM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

Couldn’t bite myself at $75 on BF, this is a little more enticing with GCU

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

Links:
 
:xb1: --> https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5412900
:ps4: --> https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5413100
 
:pc: doesn't seem to be included in the discount.  Also, you should get a Coon beanie with this.


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

Really not a bad price seeing as you get the code for the first game, and the codes expire in a couple months. Really not a bad time to buy if you want the steel book IMO

SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

Rebought this to return my full price one, and to also get that beanie so I can have a turd on my head.


