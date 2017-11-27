Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) - $33.57 w/ Free Shipping @ Amazon

By plasmabeam, Today, 09:24 PM

plasmabeam  

plasmabeam

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

https://www.amazon.c...V9MEGC91PN&th=1

 

Cheapest Non-GCU price I've seen so far.




Bats93  

Bats93

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

Waiting for Best Buy's buy 1 get 1 40% off so I can get this and superstar saga


GamerChris  

GamerChris

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

They are matching Target’s 15% off

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

Waiting for Best Buy's buy 1 get 1 40% off so I can get this and superstar saga

Ultra Pokemon Moon for the kid and Metroid for me!!! 


