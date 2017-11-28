Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

$12.05 Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One -CD Keys-

By Hunnykips, Today, 04:17 AM

Hunnykips  

Hunnykips

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

$13.39 Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox One on CD Keys website. Use code CDKEYSCYBER10 for 10% off. Brings price down to $12.05.

pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 04:20 AM

I think that is the lowest Ive seen it, so is this just year one?


nadohawk  

nadohawk

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

They also have Tomb Raider Xbox 360 for 1.99 (1.79)


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:34 AM

Isn’t it difficult to play this game now without all the newer “Year 2” content and whatever else has come along?

Hunnykips  

Hunnykips

Posted Today, 04:57 AM

I think that is the lowest Ive seen it, so is this just year one?

I believe this is just a standard version without any extra DLC.
