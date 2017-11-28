Jump to content

ShopRite - Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $15 off next purchase coupon

By Nepenthe7, Today, 02:16 PM
GameStop ToysRUs Visa

#1 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

They do this every year:

Last week had: Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $20 off next purchase coupon. Does not work on ShopRite gift cards. Works on GameStop, toysrus, even Visa cards, depending on the store inventory.

This week: Buy $100 in gift cards 11/26-12/2 (one transaction) and receive $15 off next purchase coupon at ShopRite (valid next week).

#2 hiamiyumi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1360 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

hiamiyumi

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?


kidsnextdoor

#3 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?


Yes, as long as it's $100 total on the same receipt.

I don't know why the pic didn't post, but you MUST USE A PRICEPLUS CARD (free store loyalty card)

#4 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7232 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?

I did the following last week with no issue.

 

$25 Live, $50 ToysRUS, and $25 Dunkin Donuts.  I did this deal last year with a different combo of cards.

 

Not sure if I will do it again this week for $15 or not.


jimbo8574.pngjimbo8574.png

#5 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7232 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

They do this every year:

Last week had: Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $20 off next purchase coupon. Does not work on ShopRite gift cards. Works on GameStop, toysrus, even Visa cards, depending on the store inventory.
 

Is there a $5 or $6 activation fee on the Visa GC?  I believe there is but wasn't sure.  I am pretty sure my manager buys them during the deal to give out to us for Christmas.  


jimbo8574.pngjimbo8574.png

#6 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Is there a $5 or $6 activation fee on the Visa GC?  I believe there is but wasn't sure.  I am pretty sure my manager buys them during the deal to give out to us for Christmas.


Yes,

It's almost $6 on the $100 Visa,

That's why I try to buy them when there is a promo like this

#7 Humble Odin  

Humble Odin

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

Yes,

It's almost $6 on the $100 Visa,

That's why I try to buy them when there is a promo like this

What's stopping you from continuously buying $100 visa gift cards with visa gift cards in that situation?


