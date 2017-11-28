ShopRite - Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $15 off next purchase coupon
#1
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
Last week had: Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $20 off next purchase coupon. Does not work on ShopRite gift cards. Works on GameStop, toysrus, even Visa cards, depending on the store inventory.
This week: Buy $100 in gift cards 11/26-12/2 (one transaction) and receive $15 off next purchase coupon at ShopRite (valid next week).
- jimbo8574 likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1360 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:21 PM
Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?
kidsnextdoor
#3
Posted Today, 02:30 PM
Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?
Yes, as long as it's $100 total on the same receipt.
I don't know why the pic didn't post, but you MUST USE A PRICEPLUS CARD (free store loyalty card)
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 7232 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:34 PM
Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?
I did the following last week with no issue.
$25 Live, $50 ToysRUS, and $25 Dunkin Donuts. I did this deal last year with a different combo of cards.
Not sure if I will do it again this week for $15 or not.
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 7232 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
They do this every year:
Last week had: Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $20 off next purchase coupon. Does not work on ShopRite gift cards. Works on GameStop, toysrus, even Visa cards, depending on the store inventory.
Is there a $5 or $6 activation fee on the Visa GC? I believe there is but wasn't sure. I am pretty sure my manager buys them during the deal to give out to us for Christmas.
#6
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
Is there a $5 or $6 activation fee on the Visa GC? I believe there is but wasn't sure. I am pretty sure my manager buys them during the deal to give out to us for Christmas.
Yes,
It's almost $6 on the $100 Visa,
That's why I try to buy them when there is a promo like this
- jimbo8574 likes this
#7
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
Yes,
It's almost $6 on the $100 Visa,
That's why I try to buy them when there is a promo like this
What's stopping you from continuously buying $100 visa gift cards with visa gift cards in that situation?
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: GameStop, ToysRUs, Visa
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
GameStop Black Friday orders have not shipped yet. Who else
Started by BobBills, Today, 01:06 AM GameStop
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
1 Year of Playstation Plus $39.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop
Started by Jiryn, 19 Nov 2017 PS+, Playstation, Plus and 4 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Final Fantasy XV $14.99 at gamestop used
Started by inuyasha211, 03 Nov 2017 final fantasy, gamestop
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Marshadow codes
Started by Gden, 11 Oct 2017 pokemon, gamestop, marshadow
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
$100 Gamestop Gift Cards for $90 through eBay! ($10 off)
Started by Jiryn, 09 Oct 2017 Gamestop, Gift Card, Discount
|