ShopRite - Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $15 off next purchase coupon

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Does it work if i buy $50 Gamestop and $50 Toysrus gift cards ?

I did the following last week with no issue.

$25 Live, $50 ToysRUS, and $25 Dunkin Donuts. I did this deal last year with a different combo of cards.

Not sure if I will do it again this week for $15 or not.