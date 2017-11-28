Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 12/3-12/9: Buy One, Get One 50% Off on XB1/PS4 Games

By Tyrok, Today, 06:50 PM

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Steep: Winter Games Edition $59.99
  • :ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $49.99
  • :ps4: Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package $49.99

Everything Else:

  • Buy One, Get One 50% Off on XB1/PS4 Games (Excludes pre-owned and digital games)
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle $299.99
  • Free Holiday Knit Sackboy Stubbins Plush with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle $229.99 Save $50
  • Save $10 on a 12-Months of Xbox Live Gold Membership with purchase of an Xbox One S Console
  • Save $5 on a Minecraft Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of Minecraft Explorers Pack Game
  • Save $5 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers (Excludes White, Black and Elite)
  • Save $20 on select Collector's Edition Game Guides (Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Origins and Call of Duty WWII pictured)
  • Afterglow AG9 Wireless Gaming Headset $69.99 Save $10
  • Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 $49.99 Save $20
  • Call of Duty Tiger 1 Battle R/C Tank $29.99 Save $10

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Despicable Me 3 $19.99 Save $5
  • Despicable Me 3 Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $5
  • Despicable Me 3 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • American Assassin $19.99 Save $3
  • American Assassin Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • American Assassin 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Jumanji 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $22.99 Save $2
  • Men in Black Trilogy 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $39.99 Save $3
  • John Wick/John Wick Chapter 2 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $39.99 Save $10

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

giphy.gif


awp

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

If the B1G1 stacks with GCU (as it should), this could be great for games that weren’t part of the BF sales.

maximumzero

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Presumably 3DS, Switch, and what remains of Wii U software will be the week after as usual. Gotta be patient, sit on my hands, and hope the titles I want don't go out of stock in the meantime. (RIP Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam & Mario Party: Star Rush)

 

Really wish I could go back in time and partake in Target's B2G1 sale. Pretty pissed that I waited it out for better deals for Black Friday. Should have known better.


Zombie8

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

Damn this was usually the Nintendo sale.

SpideyVille

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

If the B1G1 stacks with GCU (as it should), this could be great for games that weren’t part of the BF sales.

For full priced games, it would be $36 plus tax per game. I was kinda hoping for a B2G1F though, where each game would be $32.

 

I'm trying to do the math though, because I might be down to get some $40 games like L.A.. Noire and something else. Sucks it doesn't apply to 3DS or Switch games though.


SpideyVille

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Presumably 3DS, Switch, and what remains of Wii U software will be the week after as usual. Gotta be patient, sit on my hands, and hope the titles I want don't go out of stock in the meantime. (RIP Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam & Mario Party: Star Rush)

 

Really wish I could go back in time and partake in Target's B2G1 sale. Pretty pissed that I waited it out for better deals for Black Friday. Should have known better.

I pulled the trigger on Mario/Luigi: Superstar Saga, and both Ultra Pokemon games during the Target B2G1F a few weeks ago, but I haven't opened them yet just in case BB has a better sale that they are eligible for.


radiantchipmunk

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

Time to get battlefront 2 and doom for switch...maybe

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

Hmm. Let’s say GCU only stacks with full price game: $47.99 + 29.99 = 78ish pre tax.

Metal Militia

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

Time to get battlefront 2 and doom for switch...maybe

Sadly sale only applies to XB1 and PS4 games.
maximumzero

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

I pulled the trigger on Mario/Luigi: Superstar Saga, and both Ultra Pokemon games during the Target B2G1F a few weeks ago, but I haven't opened them yet just in case BB has a better sale that they are eligible for.

I had six 3DS games I wanted, all which Target had in stock, but seeing $160 pop up in the shopping cart total caused me to hesitate, which I now regret. M&L: Paper Jam is out of print and soon to rise above MSRP and MP: Star Rush will soon follow suit. 


AvengedBacklog

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Thanks Tyrok...might pair up some games with this deal.

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Probably grab Mario and Luigi SS and Monster Hunter Stories
