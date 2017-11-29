Jump to content

Destiny 2 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) - $26 on Amazon

By Dranakin, Today, 08:13 AM

Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 08:13 AM

Destiny 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPNX59W

Destiny 2 - Xbox One Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPLD1C6

Destiny 2 - PC Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPPQD2V

Sorry if the post looks odd, on mobile.

Holdmyown83  

Holdmyown83

Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Have it on PS4 but Damn I do need an Xbox version for just in case they get their shit together soon.

Woltaire  

Woltaire

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

Damn. I might have to reconsider at this price point.


Posted Image
