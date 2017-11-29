Destiny 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPNX59W
Destiny 2 - Xbox One Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPLD1C6
Destiny 2 - PC Standard Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPPQD2V
Sorry if the post looks odd, on mobile.
Destiny 2 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) - $26 on Amazon
By Dranakin, Today, 08:13 AM
#1 Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary! 2405 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:13 AM
#2 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 159 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:31 AM
Have it on PS4 but Damn I do need an Xbox version for just in case they get their shit together soon.
#3 2NE1 CAGiversary! 2283 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:36 AM
Damn. I might have to reconsider at this price point.