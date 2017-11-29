Will Toys R Us have more console sales before XMAS?

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

I know it sounds lame, asking about TRU, but I have a TRU $50 GC to use before December 24. Thought I would get a console on sale as a gift, as save money via the sale and using my useless GC. They have a few consoles for sale this week, but of course, they are out of stock and I do not have a TRU within 2 hours of me. Can I expect TRU to have more console sales before XMAS? They have a bunch of bundles on there right now, but the savings is only $10 off.