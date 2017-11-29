I know it sounds lame, asking about TRU, but I have a TRU $50 GC to use before December 24. Thought I would get a console on sale as a gift, as save money via the sale and using my useless GC. They have a few consoles for sale this week, but of course, they are out of stock and I do not have a TRU within 2 hours of me. Can I expect TRU to have more console sales before XMAS? They have a bunch of bundles on there right now, but the savings is only $10 off.
Will Toys R Us have more console sales before XMAS?
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 8 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
- jedex likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 361 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM
- RagManX and LonelyBacteria like this
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 78 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
(inb4delete)
- Shadow_Heir likes this
#5 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 2871 Posts Joined 5.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
Edit: They told me to stop calling and that they doubt I’m close friends with Dave. I told them about the night in Prague me and Dave spent together but they didn’t buy it. Sorry OP. I tried.
- The Dude 419, Stellar Inertia, LonelyBacteria and 1 other like this
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 65 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 6438 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
lame
#8 ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary! 11123 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM
I like tofu.
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
#9 Banned CAGiversary! 5054 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM
#10 Friendly CAG CAGiversary! 3264 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM
Currently Playing: Rainbow Six: Siege Dark Souls N/A Super Smash Bros. Bravely Default
Most Recently Beat: Quantum Break
"Sony gave me a partial refund on a Wii U game."
Kyanos is a Barium Silicon Carbon Bismuth Technetium Hydrogen.
#11 Thanks Larry Davis for the sig !! CAGiversary! 7547 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM
Yup, Christmas Eve they'll have $200 Xbox One Xs, $150 Switches and 3DS XLs for $75
However, deal is limited to Toys R Us kids only !!!!!!!
- LonelyBacteria likes this
#12 Rejoice commoners! CAGiversary! 2483 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM
- DannyEndurance, dontBlink86 and Shadow_Heir like this
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 337 Posts Joined 6.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM
- jrberger and LonelyBacteria like this