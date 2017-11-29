Jump to content

Will Toys R Us have more console sales before XMAS?

By PIZ, Yesterday, 07:39 PM

PIZ  

PIZ

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

I know it sounds lame, asking about TRU, but I have a TRU $50 GC to use before December 24.  Thought I would get a console on sale as a gift, as save money via the sale and using my useless GC.  They have a few consoles for sale this week, but of course, they are out of stock and I do not have a TRU within 2 hours of me.  Can I expect TRU to have more console sales before XMAS?  They have a bunch of bundles on there right now, but the savings is only $10 off.


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

Oh boy

deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

Best post ever

J Sin  

J Sin

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

CRUCIFY HIM!
(inb4delete)
Posted Image
Send a Message with Friend Request

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

I’ll be back in twenty minutes. I’m gonna get Toys R Us CEO Dave Brandon on the phone and find out. Be back soon.

Edit: They told me to stop calling and that they doubt I’m close friends with Dave. I told them about the night in Prague me and Dave spent together but they didn’t buy it. Sorry OP. I tried.



 

dxironman  

dxironman

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

I want a Xbox One X but I only want to pay $400 for it

Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

lame


miami+goat.png

 

Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

I like tofu.


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM

Wrestling gif coming when I get home

jvang117  

jvang117

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

#urwelcum

Currently Playing:  :ps4: Rainbow Six: Siege   :ps3: Dark Souls    :vita: N/A   :wiiu: Super Smash Bros.   :3ds: Bravely Default

Most Recently Beat:  :xb1: Quantum Break

 

"Sony gave me a partial refund on a Wii U game."

 

Kyanos is a Barium Silicon Carbon Bismuth Technetium Hydrogen.

benjamouth  

benjamouth

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

Yup, Christmas Eve they'll have $200 Xbox One Xs, $150 Switches and 3DS XLs for $75

 

However, deal is limited to Toys R Us kids only !!!!!!!


OuN33jx.png


the+Woodmeister.pngr3jm5K2gQUCv3J-E0gqcBQ2.gif

 

 

hostyl1  

hostyl1

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

https://www.toysrus....ID26707E2E:TRUS


62494.png

http://steamcommunity.com/id/hostyl1/

snacks28217  

snacks28217

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

giphy.gif
