40 percent off select games and accessories at Newegg (with promo code)

By yungJEDIknight, Yesterday, 09:17 PM

yungJEDIknight  

yungJEDIknight

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Promo code is EMCBBCK32 

 

Search PPSSYMWJDVDKHU in the searchbar on Newegg to see the list of games and accessories that should work. 

 

Snagged Sonic Forces for 23.99 with free 2 day shipping thanks to Shoprunner. This was close enough to $20 which was around what I was willing to pay for the game. I believe most of the other games listed were possibly cheaper during the Black Friday sales.  

 

Not sure if this has been posted anywhere else yet. Also, the code seems to be a bit wonky as it didn't apply for me at first but I eventually got it to work.


Currently:

:ps4:   Nier: Automata & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy |   :xb1: Assassins Creed: Origins, LA Noire, The Surge & Wolfenstein: The New Order  |   Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Odyssey 

Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted Yesterday, 10:01 PM

These are the same games that were on sale on BF, your paying more this time. Nothing catches my eye

wyatt8  

wyatt8

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Nice, I used this.




BobBills  

BobBills

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Good looking out I'm on the hunt now
