CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Triforce Injustice 2: The Versus Collection - $29.99 - Amazon

By xprototypej, Today, 07:00 PM

#1 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Makes a pretty good Christmas gift.

 

https://www.amazon.c...d=ATVPDKIKX0DER


#2 J Sin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   79 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

J Sin

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Zelda vs Batman?
Posted Image
#3 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

Zelda vs Batman?

Brainiac vs Batman?  :-  :-


#4 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Brainiac vs Batman?  :-  :-

No, definitely Tingle vs. Batman.


#5 TooPoor   ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary!   11130 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

I got burned by the quality of the batman figure in Arkham Knight CE. Can anybody comment on the build quality?


#6 Bleedingwickedly   CAG CAGiversary!   2635 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

I got burned by the quality of the batman figure in Arkham Knight CE. Can anybody comment on the build quality?


I’m still waiting on my Batmobile.
#7 TooPoor   ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary!   11130 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 08:26 PM

I’m still waiting on my Batmobile.

The order is still open on my GS app.


