Yep, the WORST X-com game, X-com Declassified is free for PC/STEAM right now on Humble Bundle until Saturday!
Grab it while you can!
https://www.humblebu...b_medium=banner
Free for PC/STEAM The WORST X-com Game ( X-com Declassified) on Humble Bundle!
Posted Today, 11:16 PM
Posted Today, 11:28 PM
Thanks. I always forget to activate these free humble bundle games on steam. I just checked some I got in the past month or two and saw that they expired. So if you actually want these free humble games I suggest you don't forget to active them on steam like I did.
Posted Today, 11:41 PM
Mmmm, it's better than Enforcer.
Posted Today, 11:44 PM
Mmmm, it's better than Enforcer.
Enforcer?