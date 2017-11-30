Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Free for PC/STEAM The WORST X-com Game ( X-com Declassified) on Humble Bundle!

By Jiryn, Today, 11:16 PM

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4139 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 11:16 PM

Yep, the WORST X-com game, X-com Declassified is free for PC/STEAM right now on Humble Bundle until Saturday!

Grab it while you can!
https://www.humblebu...b_medium=banner


#2 ghettog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

ghettog

Posted Today, 11:28 PM

Thanks. I always forget to activate these free humble bundle games on steam. I just checked some I got in the past month or two and saw that they expired. So if you actually want these free humble games I suggest you don't forget to active them on steam like I did.


#3 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2347 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 11:41 PM

Mmmm, it's better than Enforcer.


#4 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4139 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 11:44 PM

Mmmm, it's better than Enforcer.

Enforcer?


