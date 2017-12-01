Destiny 2 23.99 with Gcu at Best Buy.
Still too much in my opinion.
These price drops are killing me. Might as well just give away that copy I got for free when I bought my Pro. Smh
It's showing $47.99 to me.
Deal Ended? LOL
EDIT: Forget it, now it shows $23.99 which is better than the amazon deal of $26, and you gain points, AND you can use certificates.
more like Destiny 1.5
I hope that BB in these 20 days will put more doorbusters from BF including GCU, Persona 5 for $23.99 or some switch games will be nice.
https://www.bestbuy....mo/save-destiny
$23.99 too much. Once it drops to $0.00 I'll consider it for a moment and still pass.