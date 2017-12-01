Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Destiny 2 23.99 with Gcu at Best Buy.

By starscream615, Today, 06:08 AM

#1 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   402 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 06:08 AM

https://www.bestbuy....mo/save-destiny

Still too much in my opinion.

#2 Holdmyown83   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Holdmyown83

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

There's that saltiness

#3 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   2083 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

These price drops are killing me.  Might as well just give away that copy I got for free when I bought my Pro.  Smh


#4 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

It's showing $47.99 to me. 

 

Deal Ended? LOL

 

EDIT: Forget it, now it shows $23.99 which is better than the amazon deal of $26, and you gain points, AND you can use certificates.


#5 Mishimaryu   EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary!   1426 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

more like Destiny 1.5 


#6 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 08:13 AM

I hope that BB in these 20 days will put more doorbusters from BF including GCU, Persona 5 for $23.99 or some switch games will be nice.


#7 Squeegor 2  

Squeegor 2

Posted Today, 08:29 AM

https://www.bestbuy....mo/save-destiny

Still too much in my opinion.

$23.99 too much. Once it drops to $0.00 I'll consider it for a moment and still pass.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy