All store target received Classic SNES in stock in stores only
#1
Posted Today, 07:42 PM
every target received shipment last night!
GOOD LUCK
#2
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
#3 Deal skeptic! CAGiversary! 1145 Posts Joined 3.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:46 PM
Let's be friends!
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n
#4 Hates gimmicks CAGiversary! 3980 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:49 PM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 435 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:49 PM
None of the Targets anywhere near me have it according to their inventory checker but their inventory checker is incredibly unreliable.
I got one on launch but I'd like to get another as a gift.
#6
Posted Today, 08:14 PM
Not showing in stock at any store within 50 miles of me. :{ Considering just going to Target after work