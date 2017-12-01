Jump to content

All store target received Classic SNES in stock in stores only

By Coolkid1990, Today, 07:42 PM

#1 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

An associate at VA Seven Conors Target received 15 in stock and told me
every target received shipment last night!

GOOD LUCK

#2 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

CB0346B7-45FD-4DFE-A9E9-611C617B0AAE.jpeg

#3 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1145 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

👍🏻

#4 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3980 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Istocknow.com only shows 159 stores in stock, Target must be hiding the inventory numbers. Walmart on the other hand shows 1117 stores in stock.

#5 Grammaton-Cleric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   435 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Grammaton-Cleric

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

None of the Targets anywhere near me have it according to their inventory checker but their inventory checker is incredibly unreliable. 

 

I got one on launch but I'd like to get another as a gift. 


#6 avenger82  

avenger82

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Not showing in stock at any store within 50 miles of me. :{ Considering just going to Target after work


