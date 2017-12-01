Jump to content

PSVR in home trial for PS+ members YMMV

By Loge18, Today, 11:01 PM

Loge18  

Loge18

Posted Today, 11:01 PM

Just received an email to try psvr in home for 14 days. Would then either need to be able to send it back or be billed $300. Skyrim bundle includes camera and move controllers. Gives me a single use registration code to use as well. Appears to be from the PlayStation email list, but has anyone else received this? Sounds tempting, but I couldn't find mention of it on the web or PlayStation blog.

flashram  

flashram

Posted Today, 11:02 PM

I got it and signed up.  YOLO.


.Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 11:02 PM

got it


WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 11:03 PM

Sounds like something heavily YMMV.

vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 11:06 PM

what was the title of the email?
