PSVR in home trial for PS+ members YMMV

Posted Today, 11:01 PM

Just received an email to try psvr in home for 14 days. Would then either need to be able to send it back or be billed $300. Skyrim bundle includes camera and move controllers. Gives me a single use registration code to use as well. Appears to be from the PlayStation email list, but has anyone else received this? Sounds tempting, but I couldn't find mention of it on the web or PlayStation blog.

