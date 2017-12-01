Just received an email to try psvr in home for 14 days. Would then either need to be able to send it back or be billed $300. Skyrim bundle includes camera and move controllers. Gives me a single use registration code to use as well. Appears to be from the PlayStation email list, but has anyone else received this? Sounds tempting, but I couldn't find mention of it on the web or PlayStation blog.
PSVR in home trial for PS+ members YMMV
By Loge18, Today, 11:01 PM
I got it and signed up. YOLO.
got it
Sounds like something heavily YMMV.
what was the title of the email?