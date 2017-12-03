Jump to content

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 12/3-9

By fidodido, Today, 05:50 AM

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition

$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld

PS3 :ps3:

$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dishonored 2
Doom
Fallout 4

$29.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Prey

$34.99
Everybody's Golf
Knack II
No Man's Sky
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Wipeout: Omega Collection

$39.99
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

$49.99
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel

$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$229.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel

$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console

$399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch

$29.99
Emio Carrying Case

$59.99
Doom
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Xenoblade Chronicles 2

$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dishonored 2
Doom
Fallout 4

$29.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Prey

$39.99
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$54.99
Blue Wireless Controller
Grey/Green Wireless Controller

$59.99
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Patrol Tech Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Volcano Shadow Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition

$64.99
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller

$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel

$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$189
XBox One S 500GB Console

$229
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Assasin's Creed: Origins, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

PC :pc:

$29.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard

$49.99
Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

$99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Simulator

$299.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Leather Edition

Miscellaneous

$7.99
Old Skool NES 6' Controller Extension Cable

$9.99
Old Skool NES Controller

$12.99
Nyiko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
Alvin & the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Bull Durham
City Slickers (Pictured, but not listed?)
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Goldeneye
I, Robot
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
Immortals
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD) (Pictured, but not listed?)
The Pink Panther
There's Something About Mary
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Unleashed (2005)
The Watch

$14.49 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)
Tamako Love Story (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

$15.99?
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)

$19.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Flying Witch
Haven't You Heard: I'm Sakamoto
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls

$27.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season

$31.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

$32.49 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Persona 4: The Animation: Complete Collection

$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Food Wars!: Season 1
The Squid Girl: Complete Collection

$37.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 5th Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 6th Season

$159.99
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)

Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code?)

DVD :dvd:

$2.99
Live Free or Die Hard

$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead

$12.99
Castle in the Sky
Howl's Moving Castle
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty

$19.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season

$27.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

$32.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 5th Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 6th Season

Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code?)
 


Posted Today, 06:13 AM

PS4 Dishonored 2 $15 at redbox


