Fry's Ads 12/3-9

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS3
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
PS4
$19.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dishonored 2
Doom
Fallout 4
$29.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Prey
$34.99
Everybody's Golf
Knack II
No Man's Sky
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Wipeout: Omega Collection
$39.99
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
$49.99
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$229.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console
$399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$29.99
Emio Carrying Case
$59.99
Doom
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick
XBox One
$19.99
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dishonored 2
Doom
Fallout 4
$29.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Prey
$39.99
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$54.99
Blue Wireless Controller
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$59.99
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Patrol Tech Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Volcano Shadow Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition
$64.99
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller
$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset
$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$189
XBox One S 500GB Console
$229
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Assasin's Creed: Origins, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
PC
$29.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard
$49.99
Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset
$99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Simulator
$299.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Leather Edition
Miscellaneous
$7.99
Old Skool NES 6' Controller Extension Cable
$9.99
Old Skool NES Controller
$12.99
Nyiko Miniboss for NES Classic Edition
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Alvin & the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Bull Durham
City Slickers (Pictured, but not listed?)
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Goldeneye
I, Robot
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
Immortals
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD) (Pictured, but not listed?)
The Pink Panther
There's Something About Mary
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Unleashed (2005)
The Watch
$14.49 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)
Tamako Love Story (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
$15.99?
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Flying Witch
Haven't You Heard: I'm Sakamoto
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
$27.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
$31.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
$32.49 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Persona 4: The Animation: Complete Collection
$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Food Wars!: Season 1
The Squid Girl: Complete Collection
$37.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 5th Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 6th Season
$159.99
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code?)
DVD
$2.99
Live Free or Die Hard
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code?)
High School of the Dead OVA: Drifters of the Dead
$12.99
Castle in the Sky
Howl's Moving Castle
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
$19.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
$27.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
$32.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 5th Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 6th Season
Prices vary
(50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code?)
