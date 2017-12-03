Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Best Buy Buy One Get One 50% Off Broken *DEAD as of 1:34 EST*

By Goguenator, Today, 06:08 AM

#1 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1780 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Today, 06:08 AM

Buy them in Separate Orders and they come out to $24 Each if you have Gamers Club Unlocked! Grab them while you still can!

 

https://www.bestbuy....at1511299634630

 

 

*DEAD AS OF 1:34AM EST*


145093.png

#2 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1887 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago   Now streaming live on Twitch

vic_x51

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

any game or those shown only?

#3 WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

Select games only BTW.

#4 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   9960 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Placed an order for Battlefront II. $25 is low enough for me to bite. Hoping for the best unlike goddam Toysrus


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#5 Pink_Floyd   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Pink_Floyd

Posted Today, 06:12 AM

What's less likely to get cancelled, paying with a credit card or PayPal? Also store pick up or shipping?

#6 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1780 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Today, 06:14 AM

If you do Shipping it will then give you $1 off if you choose Store Pickup instead!


145093.png

#7 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

in for 10


Webp.net-gifmaker777b0.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#8 SwannShady   CAG. CAGiversary!   223 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

SwannShady

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

Thanks op, did two separate orders for Cod WWII and Ass creed Origins. Here's hoping they don't cancel.  :pray: 


I may not be the best at finding deals but I try damn it!

 

 

#9 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   1939 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

Grabbed South Park for in store pick up.  


#10 saldogg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

saldogg

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

Just came in to post this. Amazing if it holds.

#11 jmizzal  

jmizzal

Posted Today, 06:19 AM

any game or those shown only?

There are other games not shown, 2K Switch isnt shown I searched for it and it was 24, I got it for $3 since I had two $10 certs


#12 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   9960 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Today, 06:20 AM

when you use your friend's GCU account. :lol:


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#13 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 06:20 AM

Select titles*  :oldman:

 

Wow best buy, i was ready to pick up some games that weren't on sale during BF.

You decide to put on sale the games that are going to tank in price after the holidays because you're over stocked.

Pick these up if you're going to play over the holidays. Otherwise, These will be $20 within 3-6 months. 


VitafullxJAYx3.png

 

1065569.png

#14 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6534 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 06:21 AM

I got BF2 on release day and they have extended returns for holiday purchases if you make them in November or December....

I assume this will be fixed in the morning, so I am making an in store pickup order for the $24 price and going in tomorrow with my receipt to get an adjustment so I have proof of the price just to play it safe.


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

#15 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   9960 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Today, 06:22 AM

Just hope mine isn't cancelled. 

 

It's okay though. This was more of spur of the moment purchase anyway. 


gallery_349297_8234_6637.jpg

Designed By Lilchiji

Spoiler

Spoiler

#16 frolow   Official /v/ ambassador CAGiversary!   480 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

frolow

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Wow all those games are shit.


#17 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   933 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Wow all those games are shit.


Yeah, no.
Posted Image

#18 Donken   Auditor CAGiversary!   2625 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

Thanks op! Got COD WW2 and AC Origins.


#19 lakers2008   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   691 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

lakers2008

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

Star Wars 2 is ready for pick up. 3 other orders still preparing. 1 of them is shipping.


#20 PMSVazzy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

PMSVazzy

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

Are any of these games digital download? I'm not a club member, but I have Amazon GF. 


#21 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6295 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

Appears to be dead. Getting unavailable for online purchase.

Was able to snag South Park though.

#22 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1187 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

2 games for shipping and 2 for stock pick up.  let it ride and see what happens


DANNY_FAKnTASTIK.png

 

 

DANY+FAKnTASTIK.png

#23 Supplice   Hmph CAGiversary!   4138 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Supplice

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Ordered. :)


#24 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6157 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

Lol nice for all of you that got in on this one.


http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#25 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Got COD for Pickup  lets see if they dont cancel 


r5gKEIn.gif

#26 gugaplex   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   215 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

gugaplex

Posted Today, 06:34 AM

looks like its being fixed right now


#27 OL DIRTY   Oooh Baby, I Like It Raw. CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

OL DIRTY

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

Looks like they are fixing it. So close .... damn!

#28 SwiftDeath   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

SwiftDeath

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

Placed several orders, doubt any will stick but who knows?


#29 Metal Militia   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   598 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Metal Militia

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

I ordered Battlefront 2 hoping it goes through 😀
Posted Image

#30 Theronm  

Theronm

Posted Today, 06:36 AM

goddamit, I missed it. Error messages on every game :(


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy