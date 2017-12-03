Best Buy Buy One Get One 50% Off Broken *DEAD as of 1:34 EST*

Buy them in Separate Orders and they come out to $24 Each if you have Gamers Club Unlocked! Grab them while you still can!
https://www.bestbuy....at1511299634630
*DEAD AS OF 1:34AM EST*
Posted Today, 06:08 AM
Posted Today, 06:09 AM
Posted Today, 06:10 AM
Posted Today, 06:11 AM
Placed an order for Battlefront II. $25 is low enough for me to bite. Hoping for the best unlike goddam Toysrus
Posted Today, 06:12 AM
Posted Today, 06:14 AM
If you do Shipping it will then give you $1 off if you choose Store Pickup instead!
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
in for 10
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
Thanks op, did two separate orders for Cod WWII and Ass creed Origins. Here's hoping they don't cancel.
I may not be the best at finding deals but I try damn it!
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
Grabbed South Park for in store pick up.
Posted Today, 06:18 AM
Posted Today, 06:19 AM
any game or those shown only?
There are other games not shown, 2K Switch isnt shown I searched for it and it was 24, I got it for $3 since I had two $10 certs
Posted Today, 06:20 AM
when you use your friend's GCU account.
Posted Today, 06:20 AM
Select titles*
Wow best buy, i was ready to pick up some games that weren't on sale during BF.
You decide to put on sale the games that are going to tank in price after the holidays because you're over stocked.
Pick these up if you're going to play over the holidays. Otherwise, These will be $20 within 3-6 months.
Posted Today, 06:21 AM
I got BF2 on release day and they have extended returns for holiday purchases if you make them in November or December....
I assume this will be fixed in the morning, so I am making an in store pickup order for the $24 price and going in tomorrow with my receipt to get an adjustment so I have proof of the price just to play it safe.
Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.
Posted Today, 06:22 AM
Just hope mine isn't cancelled.
It's okay though. This was more of spur of the moment purchase anyway.
Posted Today, 06:23 AM
Wow all those games are shit.
Posted Today, 06:25 AM
Wow all those games are shit.
Posted Today, 06:28 AM
Thanks op! Got COD WW2 and AC Origins.
Posted Today, 06:28 AM
Star Wars 2 is ready for pick up. 3 other orders still preparing. 1 of them is shipping.
Posted Today, 06:29 AM
Are any of these games digital download? I'm not a club member, but I have Amazon GF.
Posted Today, 06:30 AM
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
2 games for shipping and 2 for stock pick up. let it ride and see what happens
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
Ordered.
Posted Today, 06:32 AM
Lol nice for all of you that got in on this one.
Posted Today, 06:33 AM
Got COD for Pickup lets see if they dont cancel
Posted Today, 06:34 AM
looks like its being fixed right now
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
Placed several orders, doubt any will stick but who knows?
Posted Today, 06:35 AM
Posted Today, 06:36 AM
goddamit, I missed it. Error messages on every game :(