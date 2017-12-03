Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Best Buy $10 Savings Code with $10+ Store Pickup Order ($60 eShop/PSN/etc for $30)

By BrolyB593, Today, 08:29 PM
bestbuy gc eshop psn xbl $10

#1 BrolyB593   instagram.com/britton_draws CAGiversary!   7581 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

BrolyB593

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

Best Buy has a promo running where you get a $10 savings code for each $10 or more order you place with in store pickup (maximum three total transactions).

 

Promo Link

 

The orders need to be $10 or more pretax and so ideally to maximize gains you can get $10 eShop or PSN cards (cannot find physical $10 XBL card correct me if I'm wrong). With a maximum of three orders just place 3x single $10 card orders and then we all should get the credits in January and can essentially buy $30 more credit making it $60 credit for $30.

 

I am sure there are other good ways to use this promo but this seems ideal for most here!

 

 

Fine Print:

 

*Offer valid 12/3/17–12/16/17 on BestBuy.com orders with Store Pickup items totaling $10 or more (before taxes and shipping costs). Limit of 3 qualified transactions (limit of $30 in savings codes) during the promotional period. Limit 1 savings code per customer per transaction. Valid e-mail address must be provided when ordering to receive savings code. Savings code(s) will be e-mailed starting on 1/14/18 and are valid through 2/3/18. Savings code(s) may be redeemed online or in store. Not valid if your order is canceled, your item(s) are returned, or on item(s) that are not available for Store Pickup. Products from the following brands are excluded from this Store Pickup offer: Bose®, Boston Acoustics, Breville, Electrolux, Google, Leap, Sonos, and Wacom. In addition, select televisions, sound bars and Blu-ray players from Samsung, Sony and LG, the Dyson Supersonic, select projectors, select Beats by Dr. Dre, and select headphones and portable speakers by Sony are excluded from the offer.


795195.pngBrolyB593.png
Blog entry I made about the kindness found on CAG. Please take a look if you have a moment!

#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1002 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 08:31 PM

So for those of us that made 1 or more transactions last night with that glitch, we should be good correct?

#3 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

My nearest best buy is literally in another state

 

have fun to all of those that can enjoy


#4 tribalnoise   Official Threadkiller CAGiversary!   1492 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

tribalnoise

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

be careful suggesting google play gift cards for this promo. if you have to follow up with BB to get your promo credit, the customer service rep has good reason to deny it.


The game sucks? Yeah? OK. Tell me about the achievements/trophies.

#5 BrolyB593   instagram.com/britton_draws CAGiversary!   7581 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

BrolyB593

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

So for those of us that made 1 or more transactions last night with that glitch, we should be good correct?

Says with valid purchase between 12/3/17–12/16/17 so I would guess yeah so long as it was 12/03 in your time zone but who knows for sure.

 

be careful suggesting google play gift cards for this promo. if you have to follow up with BB to get your promo credit, the customer service rep has good reason to deny it.

Why is that?


795195.pngBrolyB593.png
Blog entry I made about the kindness found on CAG. Please take a look if you have a moment!

#6 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

so we just place 3 $10+ orders and we're good and automatically get the savings code later? kinda vague doesn't say if we need to enter a code or from a page.


#7 leylines   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1068 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

leylines

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

 

Why is that?

*Offer valid 12/3/17–12/16/17 on BestBuy.com orders with Store Pickup items totaling $10 or more (before taxes and shipping costs). Limit of 3 qualified transactions (limit of $30 in savings codes) during the promotional period. Limit 1 savings code per customer per transaction. Valid e-mail address must be provided when ordering to receive savings code. Savings code(s) will be e-mailed starting on 1/14/18 and are valid through 2/3/18. Savings code(s) may be redeemed online or in store. Not valid if your order is canceled, your item(s) are returned, or on item(s) that are not available for Store Pickup. Products from the following brands are excluded from this Store Pickup offer: Bose®, Boston Acoustics, Breville, Electrolux, Google, Leap, Sonos, and Wacom. In addition, select televisions, sound bars and Blu-ray players from Samsung, Sony and LG, the Dyson Supersonic, select projectors, select Beats by Dr. Dre, and select headphones and portable speakers by Sony are excluded from the offer.

 

google products are excluded.


#8 BrolyB593   instagram.com/britton_draws CAGiversary!   7581 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

BrolyB593

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

*Offer valid 12/3/17–12/16/17 on BestBuy.com orders with Store Pickup items totaling $10 or more (before taxes and shipping costs). Limit of 3 qualified transactions (limit of $30 in savings codes) during the promotional period. Limit 1 savings code per customer per transaction. Valid e-mail address must be provided when ordering to receive savings code. Savings code(s) will be e-mailed starting on 1/14/18 and are valid through 2/3/18. Savings code(s) may be redeemed online or in store. Not valid if your order is canceled, your item(s) are returned, or on item(s) that are not available for Store Pickup. Products from the following brands are excluded from this Store Pickup offer: Bose®, Boston Acoustics, Breville, Electrolux, Google, Leap, Sonos, and Wacom. In addition, select televisions, sound bars and Blu-ray players from Samsung, Sony and LG, the Dyson Supersonic, select projectors, select Beats by Dr. Dre, and select headphones and portable speakers by Sony are excluded from the offer.

 

google products are excluded.

Ah good catch! I will remove the Google Play cards from the OP I didn't notice that thanks!


795195.pngBrolyB593.png
Blog entry I made about the kindness found on CAG. Please take a look if you have a moment!

Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: bestbuy, gc, eshop, psn, xbl, $10

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy