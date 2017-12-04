"$10 For You" PSN voucher for Playstation Store. YMMV
Posted Today, 12:47 AM
"Press X for $10 to spend on your next purchase at Playstation Store! Save on the latest games, movies, and TV shows. Your voucher code expires December 31, 2017"
I haven't purchased anything in quite a while, so it might be an incentive to get me to spend money. But it wouldn't hurt to check your notifications on your dashboard...
Posted Today, 12:49 AM
Posted Today, 12:54 AM
There’s at least 1-2 of these posts a week.
Cool, link me to the most recent topic so I can share my experience with other people who give a crap.
Posted Today, 12:57 AM
lol
Posted Today, 12:58 AM
Inb4 multiple pages of "I didn't get this", "I deserve this", "Calling Sony to complain", numerous memes, and eventual removal
Posted Today, 12:59 AM
Thanks OP. Just checked and I got a $10 code.
Posted Today, 01:05 AM
Cool, link me to the most recent topic so I can share my experience with other people who give a crap.
https://www.cheapass...arch_app=forums
Posted Today, 01:11 AM
That made me lol
Posted Today, 01:53 AM
Thanks Camm.
I haven't been using my ps4 lately after upgrading to the slim one.
Ended up getting the rest of the DLC for Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution while also using my 20% code from my new ps4.
Forgot I still had amazon credit from coke codes, but only lost out on saving $5 more.
...
Damm, just saw about the $10 promo deal for Best Buy
Posted Today, 02:01 AM
