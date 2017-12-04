Jump to content

"$10 For You" PSN voucher for Playstation Store. YMMV

By Camm, Today, 12:47 AM

#1 Camm  

Camm

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

I searched but didnt find anything recent on this, sorry if I missed something. I received a notification last night on my PS4:

"Press X for $10 to spend on your next purchase at Playstation Store! Save on the latest games, movies, and TV shows. Your voucher code expires December 31, 2017"

I haven't purchased anything in quite a while, so it might be an incentive to get me to spend money. But it wouldn't hurt to check your notifications on your dashboard...

#2 WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 12:49 AM

There’s at least 1-2 of these posts a week.

#3 Camm  

Camm

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

There’s at least 1-2 of these posts a week.


Cool, link me to the most recent topic so I can share my experience with other people who give a crap.

#4 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5064 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

lol


#5 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11055 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 12:58 AM

Inb4 multiple pages of "I didn't get this", "I deserve this", "Calling Sony to complain", numerous memes, and eventual removal


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#6 Viper X  

Viper X

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Thanks OP. Just checked and I got a $10 code.


#7 WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Cool, link me to the most recent topic so I can share my experience with other people who give a crap.


https://www.cheapass...arch_app=forums

#8 er1ckd  

er1ckd

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

 That made me lol


#9 MachRay   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

MachRay

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

Thanks Camm.

 

I haven't been using my ps4 lately after upgrading to the slim one.

 

Ended up getting the rest of the DLC for Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution while also using my 20% code from my new ps4.

 

Forgot I still had amazon credit from coke codes, but only lost out on saving $5 more.

 

...

 

Damm, just saw about the $10 promo deal for Best Buy


#10 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2837 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Today, 02:01 AM

https://www.cheapass...arch_app=forums


m4MrceI.gif

Personal trade thread

 

"A motherf***ing bunny"

HFSjU9D.png?1

