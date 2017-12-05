Meijer 12/3 - 12/9 Deals: B1G1 40% on games, Santa Bucks coupons

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=170

Some stores start on different dates, check your local ad

Deals going on all week...

B1G1 40% off video games

$25 off your next shopping trip when you buy a select PS4 system

Xbox One 500GB Bundle - $229

$10 off select Xbox One controllers

------

3 Day Sale is Thursday - Saturday

Santa Bucks

$3 off $14.99 purchase

$5 off $24.99 purchase

$10 off $49.00 purchase

$15 off $74.99 purchase

$20 off $99.99 purchase

$50 off your next shopping trip with purchase of PS4 Pro

$20 off your next shopping trip with purchase of 3DS XL

$10 off your next shopping trip with purchase of 2DS

$20 off Playstation Gold headset

Save $10 off your next shopping trip when you buy select 3DS games