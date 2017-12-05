Jump to content

Meijer 12/3 - 12/9 Deals: B1G1 40% on games, Santa Bucks coupons

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 03:54 PM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6503 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=170

 

Some stores start on different dates, check your local ad

 

 

Deals going on all week...

 

B1G1 40% off video games

 

$25 off your next shopping trip when you buy a select PS4 system

 

Xbox One 500GB Bundle - $229

 

$10 off select Xbox One controllers

 

------

 

3 Day Sale is Thursday - Saturday

 

Santa Bucks

$3 off $14.99 purchase

$5 off $24.99 purchase

$10 off $49.00 purchase

$15 off $74.99 purchase

$20 off $99.99 purchase

 

$50 off your next shopping trip with purchase of PS4 Pro

$20 off your next shopping trip with purchase of 3DS XL

$10 off your next shopping trip with purchase of 2DS

 

$20 off Playstation Gold headset

 

Save $10 off your next shopping trip when you buy select 3DS games


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#2 avenger82  

avenger82

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

Haven't shopped at Meijer in years. Too bad they don't sell many things online because I would be in for this, especially since BB's B1G1 50% off was a bust. 


