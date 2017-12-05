(DEAD) Sony PS4 Controller $32 on eBay new (DEAD)

https://www.ebay.com/itm/292357857966
h/t Wario64
Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)
* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ...
Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM
Colors: Black, Silver and Gold. No tax. So tempting. ..... but I already have two.
Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM
Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!
Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM
There's aa 6-10% ebay bucks promo going for select accounts using the ebay app. Puts it under $30 for me. Don't need it, but I'm in
You can also buy a $75 ebay gc for $67.50 using samsung pay. Just did this
My Trade List featuring xbox credit & 12 mo gold sub.
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
i have 4 controllers for 2 consoles, but i didnt have a gold one, until now. cheaper than any price on black friday i believe.
Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Didn't really need it but, this deal is too good to pass up. Got the silver!
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!
YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'
It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation.
Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM
YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'
It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation.
You got it, buckaroo!! YEE-HAW!! *likes post* *rides off into the sunset* *loses hat*
Posted Yesterday, 07:15 PM
im trying to buy it but it says it doesnt ship to hawaii
Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM
Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
You couldn't help noting with every breath that thousands of other people were very close to you and nearly all of them had armpits.
Posted Today, 12:20 AM
Yea cheapest during that wknd was the extra 15% off on cm at Target + 5% Red Card + tax = $34.xx...
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
Damn it! I just ordered a silver one because I dont have that color and I can always use a spare controller in the future even though I have 3 other colors still unopened. Cant pass up a good deal especially when my PS4 is going to be used at least for the next ten years. LOL Thanks OP.
Posted Today, 12:59 AM
Damn it! I just ordered a silver one because I dont have that color and I can always use a spare controller in the future even though I have 3 other colors still unopened. Cant pass up a good deal especially when my PS4 is going to be used at least for the next ten years. LOL Thanks OP.
I really, really, wanted the gold one. Thought about getting it as my OG black one has the rubber coming off just slightly.
But then I thought: What if my wife gets me an X1X for Christmas? What will you do then?
And then I decided not to buy something. A first.
Posted Today, 01:17 AM