CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

(DEAD) Sony PS4 Controller $32 on eBay new (DEAD)

By EvilChamp, Yesterday, 05:33 PM

#1 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/292357857966

 

h/t Wario64


#2 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM

Colors: Black, Silver and Gold. No tax. So tempting. ..... but I already have two. 


#3 Zincdust  

Zincdust

Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM

Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!


#4 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

There's aa 6-10% ebay bucks promo going for select accounts using the ebay app.  Puts it under $30 for me.  Don't need it, but I'm in

 

You can also buy a $75 ebay gc for $67.50 using samsung pay.  Just did this


#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

i have 4 controllers for 2 consoles, but i didnt have a gold one, until now. cheaper than any price on black friday i believe.


#6 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM

Picked up one of eqch. Sadly did not get the eBay bucks promo...

FYI: seller is Newegg. sales tax is due in California.

#7 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM

Picked up a gold and silver one. Thanks op.

#8 alex76  

alex76

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

Didn't really need it but, this deal is too good to pass up. Got the silver!


#9 HeroOfTime88  

HeroOfTime88

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

Got the gold one. Thanks


#10 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM

Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!

YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'

 

It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation. 


#11 Zincdust  

Zincdust

Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM

YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'

 

It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation. 

You got it, buckaroo!! YEE-HAW!! *likes post* *rides off into the sunset* *loses hat*


#12 420soljah808  

420soljah808

Posted Yesterday, 07:15 PM

im trying to buy it but it says it doesnt ship to hawaii


#13 thecatinthehat  

thecatinthehat

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

Thanks!


#14 Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

I can log into PayPal normally, but I'm getting a "some of your info isn't correct" message when attempting to do so through the dialogue when I attempt to use PayPal in checkout via ebay. I've never seen this happen before, has anyone else?

#15 ~starlight~  

~starlight~

Posted Today, 12:20 AM

i have 4 controllers for 2 consoles, but i didnt have a gold one, until now. cheaper than any price on black friday i believe.

Yea cheapest during that wknd was the extra 15% off on cm at Target + 5% Red Card + tax = $34.xx...

Only one from here I don't have is the silver one.

Have 3 ps4s, soon to be only 2 after tradein....just with too many controllers lol. Already own gold from the gold ps4, green camo, crystal blue from walmart, crystal from gs, uncharted blue, star wars darth vader, 20th anniversary...and the standard black one of course lol...can't resist lol

#16 addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

Damn it! I just ordered a silver one because I dont have that color and I can always use a spare controller in the future even though I have 3 other colors still unopened. Cant pass up a good deal especially when my PS4 is going to be used at least for the next ten years. LOL  Thanks OP.


#17 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Damn it! I just ordered a silver one because I dont have that color and I can always use a spare controller in the future even though I have 3 other colors still unopened. Cant pass up a good deal especially when my PS4 is going to be used at least for the next ten years. LOL  Thanks OP.

I really, really, wanted the gold one. Thought about getting it as my OG black one has the rubber coming off just slightly. 

 

But then I thought: What if my wife gets me an X1X for Christmas? What will you do then? 

And then I decided not to buy something. A first. 


#18 Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

DEAL IS DEAD

Was checking out for a gold controller & saw the listing had ended before I completed my purchase. With eBates & eBay Bucks this woulda been a great deal at under $30. Oh well, it’s for the better as I have absolutely no need for a fourth controller.

Currently have silver & green camo controllers in rotation, both damn near brand new. Also picked up the crystal blue Walmart exclusive on Black Friday for $39 before tax. Still unopened.
