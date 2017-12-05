Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Sony PS4 Controller $32 on eBay new

By EvilChamp, Today, 05:33 PM

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

https://www.ebay.com/itm/292357857966

 

h/t Wario64

 

h/t Wario64


Follow me on Twitter

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) 

* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ... 

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Colors: Black, Silver and Gold. No tax. So tempting. ..... but I already have two. 


Follow me on Twitter

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) 

* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ... 

Zincdust  

Zincdust

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!


Posted ImagePosted Image

gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

There's aa 6-10% ebay bucks promo going for select accounts using the ebay app.  Puts it under $30 for me.  Don't need it, but I'm in

 

You can also buy a $75 ebay gc for $67.50 using samsung pay.  Just did this


My Trade List featuring xbox credit & 12 mo gold sub.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 05:49 PM

i have 4 controllers for 2 consoles, but i didnt have a gold one, until now. cheaper than any price on black friday i believe.


rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Picked up one of eqch. Sadly did not get the eBay bucks promo...

FYI: seller is Newegg. sales tax is due in California.

appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Picked up a gold and silver one. Thanks op.

alex76  

alex76

Posted Today, 06:40 PM

Didn't really need it but, this deal is too good to pass up. Got the silver!


HeroOfTime88  

HeroOfTime88

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

Got the gold one. Thanks


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

:ps3: :ps4: :vita: PSN ID: Skyward1988

:wiiu: :3ds: Nintendo ID: Vanskez88

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Just got a silver! Thank you for the heads up, EvilChamp!!

YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'

 

It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation. 


Follow me on Twitter

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) 

* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ... 

Zincdust  

Zincdust

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

YOU CAN THANK ME BY GIVING ME A 'LIKE.'

 

It fuels my soul meter. And gives me validation. 

You got it, buckaroo!! YEE-HAW!! *likes post* *rides off into the sunset* *loses hat*


Posted ImagePosted Image

420soljah808  

420soljah808

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

im trying to buy it but it says it doesnt ship to hawaii


thecatinthehat  

thecatinthehat

Posted Today, 07:29 PM

Thanks!


ZombieMask9.png

