Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Not sure if this was already posted or not but it seems like the online site is currently having a B2G1 that ends 12/31. Might be online only though.

B2G1 Free Pre-Owned Software - Buy 2 Get 1 Free on all Pre-owned software! Some exclusions apply. Retro titles not included. Offer valid 11/27/17 - 12/31/17. GameStop, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the offer for any reason without notice. - Destiny 2