CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

- - - - -

Mafia 3 $9.99 Gamestop.com (PS4, Xbone)

By CaoPi, Today, 07:22 AM

#1 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10516 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

PS4

 

https://www.gamestop...afia-iii/124646

 

Xbone

 

https://www.gamestop...afia-iii/124645


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1149 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 07:28 AM

Can’t checkout...wah wah...

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#3 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10516 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:34 AM

Can’t checkout...wah wah...

eh I tried to order some items, got the same error myself


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#4 Ipman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   121 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

If you check their weekly ad...its valid starting 12/6 so it should work tomorrow


#5 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10516 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

If you check their weekly ad...its valid starting 12/6 so it should work tomorrow

Don't forget you can also PM at local Target, Bestbuy, etc to avoid getting a gutted copy


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#6 HeroOfTime88  

HeroOfTime88

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

I feel cheated, I bought it from Walmart for $12

Pre-Owned its $24.99


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

:ps3: :ps4: :vita: PSN ID: Skyward1988

:wiiu: :3ds: Nintendo ID: Vanskez88

