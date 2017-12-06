PayPal - $5 off $20 Nintendo purchase
#1
Posted Today, 02:07 PM
Get $5 off your purchase of $20 or more on Nintendo eshop or Nintendo.com when paying with PayPal. Expires 19 Dec 2017.
https://www.paypal.c...d=ZZ98FB5UB5AUS
Posted Today, 02:12 PM
Posted Today, 02:12 PM
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
I just received an email about this. So many freaking deals. My wallet is crying right now.
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
Nice! Incentive to buy something new
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
I'd grab Stardew Valley and Thumper but there's no add to cart option
Posted Today, 02:29 PM
Posted Today, 02:30 PM
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
I'm guessing we can only do this once, right? I might get spelunker party with it since it's on sale right now. Anyone know if it's good?
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
Looks like Zelda season pass is a thing for me now I guess.