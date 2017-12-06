Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

PayPal - $5 off $20 Nintendo purchase

By Nepenthe7, Today, 02:07 PM

#1 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Today, 02:07 PM


Get $5 off your purchase of $20 or more on Nintendo eshop or Nintendo.com when paying with PayPal. Expires 19 Dec 2017.

https://www.paypal.c...d=ZZ98FB5UB5AUS

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1150 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Thanks for the heads up.

#3 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:12 PM

We're sorry, but you may not be eligible for this offer.

#4 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   970 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

I just received an email about this. So many freaking deals. My wallet is crying right now. 


#5 b4mv   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

b4mv

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

Nice! Incentive to buy something new


#6 Metal Militia   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Metal Militia

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Is this a one time use only?
#7 Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

I'm thinking this only works for a single item right?

I'd grab Stardew Valley and Thumper but there's no add to cart option

#8 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 02:29 PM

Not eligible for some reason. Thanks anyway, OP!

#9 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   934 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

Hahaha; I was just coming here to post about this. Got the e-mail offer too. Time to buy a new Switch game I suppose!

#10 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   592 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

I'm guessing we can only do this once, right? I might get spelunker party with it since it's on sale right now. Anyone know if it's good?


#11 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12271 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Looks like Zelda season pass is a thing for me now I guess.


