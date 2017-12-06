Bing Rewards Hot Deal $5 xbox gift card for 3500 points

$5 = 3500 points (1100 ish point savings)
$10 = 7000 points (2300 ish points savings)
Offer good until January 1st or until supplies run out
Jump to content
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
$5 = 3500 points (1100 ish point savings)
$10 = 7000 points (2300 ish points savings)
Offer good until January 1st or until supplies run out
Posted Today, 02:42 PM
about damn time
I'm not sleeping on it this time like I did the last deal that ended early
Posted Today, 02:43 PM
Yes! I have been waiting for this. Thanks for the post.
Posted Today, 02:53 PM
Posted Today, 02:54 PM
about damn time
I'm not sleeping on it this time like I did the last deal that ended early
Last time they refunded me my points after doing 100k worth of orders. This time I got 3 codes emailed already. and 3 pending. I'm sure they are capping people like last time.
Posted Today, 02:57 PM
cashed in for 30 and need to make 1700 for another 5 before the deal goes away
harder to flip a year of live this time of year with all the deals so this deal is about as good as it gets
now watch the 1k/10$ reward return after I spent all my points