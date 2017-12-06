Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Bing Rewards Hot Deal $5 xbox gift card for 3500 points

By mundial1345, Today, 02:36 PM

mundial1345

Posted Today, 02:36 PM  

mundial1345

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

$5 = 3500 points (1100 ish point savings)

$10 = 7000 points (2300 ish points savings)

 

Offer good until January 1st or until supplies run out


#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

about damn time

 

I'm not sleeping on it this time like I did the last deal that ended early


ColombiaNecktie

Posted Today, 02:43 PM  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

Yes! I have been waiting for this. Thanks for the post.


crazedracerguy

Posted Today, 02:53 PM  

crazedracerguy

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

I just cashed out, too. Thanks, OP!

ColombiaNecktie

Posted Today, 02:54 PM  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted Today, 02:54 PM

about damn time

 

I'm not sleeping on it this time like I did the last deal that ended early

Last time they refunded me my points after doing 100k worth of orders. This time I got 3 codes emailed already. and 3 pending. I'm sure they are capping people like last time. 


#6 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

cashed in for 30 and need to make 1700 for another 5 before the deal goes away

 

harder to flip a year of live this time of year with all the deals so this deal is about as good as it gets

 

now watch the 1k/10$ reward return after I spent all my points


