CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 12/10-12/17: Buy One, Get One 50% Off on select 3DS Games

By Tyrok, Today, 08:00 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Game Preview Edition $29.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Okami HD $19.99
  • :switch: WWE 2K18 $59.99
  • :switch: The End is Nigh $29.99

Game Deals:

  • Buy One, Get One 50% Off on select Nintendo 3DS Games (Select games published from Nintendo. Does not include digital or pre-owned games. Excludes Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and Minecraft 3DS)
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Sims 4 $29.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $29.99 Save $10

Consoles/Bundles:

  • PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle $299.99 Save $100
  • Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle $229.99 Save $50
  • New Galaxy Style New Nintendo 3DS XL $174.99 Save $25

Everything Else:

  • Save $150 when you buy a PlayStation VR and a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Free 3-Month Xbox Game Pass with purchase of an Xbox One Console (Excludes Xbox One X, pre-ordered, and refurbished)
  • Save $30 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on a 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Power A Charge and Display Station for PlayStation VR $39.99 Save $10

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle $19.99
  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle 4K $24.99
  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • Game of Thrones: Season Seven $39.99 Save $13
  • Game of Thrones: Season Seven Only @ BB Sigil Cover $44.99 Save $8
  • Game of Thrones: Season Seven Only @ BB Steelbook $49.99 Save $8
  • Detroit $19.99
  • Wolf Warrior 2 $17.99

SephirothWF  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

I am in for the glitches. Or if all else fails, Metroid: Samus Returns and Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga 3DS. Hopefully both are $16 similar to this week's glitch.


BrokeDude509  

BrokeDude509

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

Glad I decided to buy Switch games during Black Friday/cyber Monday and held off on all 3DS purchases! Glitches would definitely sweeten the pot though

blackwaltz34  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

I am in for the glitches. Or if all else fails, Metroid: Samus Returns and Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga 3DS. Hopefully both are $16 similar to this week's glitch.

 

I could really go for a Mario & Luigi and Ever Oasis for $16. Metroid for $16 would also make a nice gift for a friend.


BobTheFlub  

BobTheFlub

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

Too bad Pokemon isn't included, but there are some other 3DS games I could pick up at that price. Glad to finally see the sale.

jazzman  

jazzman

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Hoping for Hey Pokémon to be on sale.
imaidiot19  

imaidiot19

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

I wish they wouldn't ruin it with 'select' games only, which means games most people have. And they took out pokemon, which i've been waiting to get for my son. 

 

Hopefully there are two games I would actually want...or they have a real sale before Christmas.


KemperJones  

KemperJones

Posted Today, 08:52 PM

I'm hoping that Mario Party Top 100 and Miitopia are included in the 3DS BOGO 50% off deal.  I planned to pick those up for my daughter for Christmas.


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 09:07 PM

Thanks Tyrok!!

tukai  

tukai

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

I don't think we will get a b2g1 sale on switch games before Christmas. Doesn't Best buy love Jesus?


abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

...Soo, Switch games sale for 12/18-12/24? Maybe? Possibly?


psunami  

psunami

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

Just bought my daughter The Sims 4 the other day, it'll be nice to get that price break so quickly.  

 

Also, Lost Oasis, Mario and Luigi, and a few games for the kids will be mine (if in the sale.)  Thanks, OP.


dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

...Soo, Switch games sale for 12/18-12/24? Maybe? Possibly?

Hopefully.  


SpideyVille  

SpideyVille

Posted Today, 09:42 PM

I guess I can finally open my copies of Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon and Mario/Luigi: Superstar Saga that I got from the Target B2G1F sale a few weeks ago.


RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Today, 09:51 PM

Another ball dropped by BB. I was waiting on Xenoblade 2 hoping that this inevitable sale would be all nintendo systems, since I wanted Metroid. Guess I can pick up Xenoblade at my leisure.

xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

Hopefully the older pokemon games will be in this sale. My nephew wants to play omega ruby.


Crunchewy  

Crunchewy

Posted Today, 10:14 PM

So $400 for a PS4 Pro+PSVR GT Sport bundle. That's a pretty damn good deal. FYI, the Sport bundle is the old model PSVR, but I don't think I care.


Mop_it_up  

Mop_it_up

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

If my store has stock of the 3DS games, I wonder if I'll also be able to get the $10 credit for doing store pickup.


EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 10:46 PM

The sale I was waiting for!


Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted Today, 11:08 PM

No Pokémon ultra or switch games????? Cmon Best Buy !!!!

Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 11:15 PM

By "Select" do they mean just 6-7 prechosen games? I hope not. I've been holding off on Metroid 2 and Fire Emblem Echoes.


