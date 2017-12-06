Jump to content

Samsung Pay discounted gift cards: TRU, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Xbox 10% off

By rdigit, Today, 10:11 PM

#1 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

Samsung Pay is running a promotion for 10% off a number of gift cards. $50 increments with a limit of 2 per 24 hours. Notable cards for gamers are: Toys R Us, Nintendo eShop, and Microsoft Xbox store.

Edit: Microsoft gift card is 15% off, not 10%

TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 11:07 PM

Got $50 TRU, thanks.


