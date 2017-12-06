Samsung Pay is running a promotion for 10% off a number of gift cards. $50 increments with a limit of 2 per 24 hours. Notable cards for gamers are: Toys R Us, Nintendo eShop, and Microsoft Xbox store.
Edit: Microsoft gift card is 15% off, not 10%
Samsung Pay discounted gift cards: TRU, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Xbox 10% off
By rdigit, Today, 10:11 PM
#1
Posted Today, 10:11 PM
#2 ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary! 11150 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:07 PM
Got $50 TRU, thanks.
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_