Halo Wars 2 Ultimate $21 on Woot
Posted Today, 10:14 PM
https://sellout.woot...tm_medium=share
Posted Today, 10:19 PM
Posted Today, 10:39 PM
$28 after tax and shipping is still really good, but I feel like I'll probably keep waiting for a copy.
Posted Today, 10:42 PM
Amazon purchased Woot a few years back. Good point on shipping. With Woot, though, $5 ships your whole order. Buy someone 30 pairs of shitty dress socks and make it worth your while, lol.
I want a copy and was bummed that I missed the deal at GameStop. I haven't used Woot before and it strikes me as weird that the order for the game is fulfilled by Amazon (according to the listing), I can log in through Amazon to pay for it, and it charges me tax since Amazon now has a presence in my state and ended their tax-less ordering, but I can't make use of my free Prime shipping to get it.
https://sport.woot.c...tm_medium=share
