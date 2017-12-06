Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Halo Wars 2 Ultimate $21 on Woot

By hauz20, Today, 10:14 PM

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 10:14 PM

Title says it all. Better deal than GameStop's "new" version ...

https://sellout.woot...tm_medium=share

damonoxide  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 10:19 PM

Hell yeah, thanks! Any codes for free shipping? They don't take Shoprunner, right?

EYEL1NER  

EYEL1NER

Posted Today, 10:39 PM

I want a copy and was bummed that I missed the deal at GameStop. I haven't used Woot before and it strikes me as weird that the order for the game is fulfilled by Amazon (according to the listing), I can log in through Amazon to pay for it, and it charges me tax since Amazon now has a presence in my state and ended their tax-less ordering, but I can't make use of my free Prime shipping to get it.
$28 after tax and shipping is still really good, but I feel like I'll probably keep waiting for a copy.

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 10:42 PM

I want a copy and was bummed that I missed the deal at GameStop. I haven't used Woot before and it strikes me as weird that the order for the game is fulfilled by Amazon (according to the listing), I can log in through Amazon to pay for it, and it charges me tax since Amazon now has a presence in my state and ended their tax-less ordering, but I can't make use of my free Prime shipping to get it.
$28 after tax and shipping is still really good, but I feel like I'll probably keep waiting for a copy.

Amazon purchased Woot a few years back. Good point on shipping. With Woot, though, $5 ships your whole order. Buy someone 30 pairs of shitty dress socks and make it worth your while, lol.

https://sport.woot.c...tm_medium=share

latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Today, 11:12 PM

Shipping kills this deal.
