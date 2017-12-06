Target Ad 12/10-12/16: $50 Gift Card w/ two select Ubisoft Titles | Select Games $30-$40 | Doom PSVR Bundle $300

Free $50 Gift Card with purchase of two select Ubisoft Titles (includes full game downloads too)
Titles Listed:
Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Just Dance 2018
Assassin's Creed Origins
South Park: Fractured But Whole
*May be for other systems but only these four are listed
$29.99
Battlefield 1 Revolution
$39.99
Madden 18
NHL 18
FIFA 18
Sims 4
Middle Earth Shadow of War
Need for Speed Payback
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Ninjago Movie
Forza 7
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein II
PSVR Doom Bundle - $299.99
Select Controllers - Regularly $64.99, now $59=4.99