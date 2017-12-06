Target Ad 12/10-12/16: $50 Gift Card w/ two select Ubisoft Titles | Select Games $30-$40 | Doom PSVR Bundle $300

Posted Today, 11:02 PM

Free $50 Gift Card with purchase of two select Ubisoft Titles (includes full game downloads too)

Titles Listed:

Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Just Dance 2018

Assassin's Creed Origins

South Park: Fractured But Whole

*May be for other systems but only these four are listed





$29.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution

$39.99

Madden 18

NHL 18

FIFA 18

Sims 4

Middle Earth Shadow of War

Need for Speed Payback

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Ninjago Movie

Forza 7

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein II

PSVR Doom Bundle - $299.99



Select Controllers - Regularly $64.99, now $59=4.99