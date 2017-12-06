Jump to content

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Target Ad 12/10-12/16: $50 Gift Card w/ two select Ubisoft Titles | Select Games $30-$40 | Doom PSVR Bundle $300

By litepink, Today, 11:02 PM
target switch ubisoft psvr doom

litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 11:02 PM

icontarget.gif Free $50 Gift Card with purchase of two select Ubisoft Titles (includes full game downloads too)

 

Titles Listed:

:switch: Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle

:switch: Just Dance 2018

:xb1: Assassin's Creed Origins

:ps4: South Park: Fractured But Whole

*May be for other systems but only these four are listed


$29.99
:ps4:  :xb1: Battlefield 1 Revolution
$39.99
:ps4:  :xb1: Madden 18

:ps4:  :xb1: NHL 18

:ps4:  :xb1: FIFA 18
:ps4:  :xb1: Sims 4
:ps4:  :xb1: Middle Earth Shadow of War
:ps4:  :xb1: Need for Speed Payback
:ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

:ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: LEGO Ninjago Movie
:xb1: Forza 7
:ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: The Evil Within 2
:ps4:  :xb1: Wolfenstein II

 

:ps4: PSVR Doom Bundle - $299.99 

:xb1: Select Controllers - Regularly $64.99, now $59=4.99


DPeqf.png

Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: target, switch, ubisoft, psvr, doom

