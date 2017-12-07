Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

1TB PS4 Pro for $299 from 12/10-12/16 with Amazon $50 trade-in offer

By infectedpsyche, Today, 02:22 AM
PS4 Pro Amazon Trade-In

#1 infectedpsyche  

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

Hey all, 

 

Amazon is having a promotion where if you trade-in "any qualifying game, console or accessory" by 12/16, you get a bonus $50 savings on a 1TB PS4 Pro that's shipped and sold by Amazon. In addition to this, on 12/10 the base price for the Pro is supposed to go down to $349 (according to Sony).

 

I have successfully completed a simple, qualifying trade-in and I'm being offered the $50 savings at checkout on a $399 Pro so I know the offer has applied to my account. If you've traded in with Amazon before, you may qualify for "instant payment" where they apply the gift card balance to your account prior to them actually receiving the game. I can also confirm that the $50 savings will also apply instantly if you qualify for that option.

 

Please note that Amazon is stating that the promotional savings will expire if not used by 1/31/18!

 

Going to drop some supporting links and pics below. 

 

Amazon Promotion Details

 

PS4 Pro Pricing

 

#2 Thomas96  

Posted Today, 02:24 AM

I need this deal but with the Xbox One X...   don't make me wait too long.  


#3 Vanacloud  

Posted Today, 03:28 AM

Thank you OP! While I wish Sony would just drop the Pro to $299 (Officially), this is a excellent offer!  Got a used DS 4.... gonna check now..


#4 johnston306  

Posted Today, 03:36 AM

Thank you for sharing this promo. Amazon trade-in has really gone downhill; most of the newer PS4 games aren't even available to trade in. The struggle to find something to trade in is real

#5 Ipman  

Posted Today, 03:43 AM

I wish Amazon would have done this towards a PSVR Skyrim Bundle


#6 ETERNIA FOREVER  

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

So the base price is only bein lowered to 349 from 12/10 to 12/16 then its goin back up ?


#7 infectedpsyche  

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

So the base price is only bein lowered to 349 from 12/10 to 12/16 then its goin back up ?


Yes, after 12/16 it should be going back to $399.

#8 doi  

Posted Today, 04:35 AM

PlayStation 4 500GB Console - The Last of Us Remastered Bundle is 

$151.06  trade in price

 

I wonder how they're gonna distinguish it as such. Could I just send my regular ps4 or do they need the box?


#9 GeorgeCostanza  

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

thanks for the info.  Just need to find something to trade in.  Lots of stuff is not there.  Any ideas?
 


#10 Vap  

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

I wonder if the pro will be $349 every where for that week, and if so, will GameStops offer a trade in deal.

#11 EpicLootsCA  

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

I wonder if the pro will be $349 every where for that week, and if so, will GameStops offer a trade in deal.

All major retailers should sell it at that new given price.


