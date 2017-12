12/10-12/24 PSVR Gran Turismo Bundle drops price to $200

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

Not sure if this is legit, but if true...this is a great deal if you have been waiting on great price for the PSVR. The downside to this is that it has the old model headset, which is probably the reason why of the price cut. I will be waiting for a bundle with this price tag with the newer model headset. Hopefully a price drop for the Skyrim Bundle to $300 would be nice.Update: It's true https://www.playstat...ystems:12_6_17/