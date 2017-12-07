Jump to content

12/10-12/24 PSVR Gran Turismo Bundle drops price to $200

By Ipman, Today, 08:59 AM

Ipman
Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

https://uploadvr.com...-200-next-week/

Not sure if this is legit, but if true...this is a great deal if you have been waiting on great price for the PSVR. The downside to this is that it has the old model headset, which is probably the reason why of the price cut. I will be waiting for a bundle with this price tag with the newer model headset. Hopefully a price drop for the Skyrim Bundle to $300 would be nice.

Update: It's true https://www.playstat...ystems:12_6_17/

PlayersGonnaPlay
Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

PlayersGonnaPlay

Posted Today, 09:04 AM

Yes it's true, Sony announced this yesterday. :p


Ipman
Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Ipman

Posted Today, 09:12 AM

I'm just outdated with all the gaming news these days. Looks like no Skyrim Bundle for $300 coming.


United_Korea
Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted Today, 11:23 AM

On one hand, the PSVR deal is amazing even considering it's a gen 1 model, but on the other hand, it's a PSVR.


Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.

