CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

The Game Awards PSN Sale Ends 12/9 - $15 Doom, $22.49 Hellblade, $20 Nioh, $20 Uncharted: TLL, $30 Wolfenstein II, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 11:29 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

Sale Page

 

PS4

Assassin's Creed Origins - $41.99 - 30% Off

Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition - $48.99 - 30% Off

Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off

Call of Duty: WWII - $49.79 - 17% Off

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe - $89.99 - 10% Off

Destiny 2 - $38.99 - 35% Off

Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off

Destiny 2 Game + Expansion Pass Bundle - $64.79 - 28% Off

Dishonored 2 - $19.99 - 50% Off

Doom - $14.99 - 50% Off

PSVR Farpoint - $29.99 - 40% Off

FIFA 18 - $35.99 - 40% Off

FIFA 18 Icon Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off

Final Fantasy XIV - Stormblood - $19.99 - 50% Off

Final Fantasy XV - $19.99 - 60% Off

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition - $29.99 - 60% Off

Grand Theft Auto V - $29.99 - 50% Off

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card - $34.19 - 55% Off

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $61.19 - 55% Off

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card - $44.54 - 55% Off

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $22.49 - 25% Off

Icey - $10.49 - 30% Off

Injustice 2 - $29.99 - 40% Off

Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition - $41.99 - 40% Off

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition - $53.99 - 40% Off

Inside - $9.99 - 50% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season - $4.99 - 75% Off

Mortal Kombat X - $9.99 - 50% Off

NBA 2K18 - $41.99 - 30% Off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold - $119.99 - 20% Off

Nioh - $19.99 - 50% Off

Nioh: The Complete Edition - $29.99 - 40% Off

No Man's Sky - $23.99 - 60% Off

Persona 5 - $29.99 - 50% Off

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $87.49 - 30% Off

Prey - $19.99 - 50% Off

Pyre - $11.99 - 40% Off

PSVR :ps4: Resident Evil 7 biohazard - $29.99 - 50% Off

PSVR :ps4: Resident Evil 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition - $49.49 - 45% Off

PSVR :ps4: Rez Infinite - $17.99 - 40% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $41.99 - 30% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold - $62.99 - 30% Off

Street Fighter V - $19.99 - 50% Off

Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege - $49.99 - 50% Off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $19.99 - 60% Off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition - $29.59 - 63% Off

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $27.99 - 30% Off

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $19.99 - 50% Off

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off

What Remains of Edith Finch - $14.99 - 25% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $24.99 - 50% Off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 - 50% Off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off

XCOM 2 - $19.79 - 67% Off

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.74 - 67% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Grand Theft Auto V - Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $89.99 - 10% Off

Warframe - 170 Platinum - $6.99 - 30% Off

Warframe - 370 Platinum - $12.99 - 35% Off

Warframe - 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod - $29.99 - 40% Off

Warframe - 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod - $54.99 - 45% Off

Warframe - 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod - $74.99 - 50% Off

XCOM 2 - War of the Chosen - $29.99 - 33% Off


#2 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Thx Brother

#3 awp  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Have been enjoying Icey on iOS. Tempting to get the PSN version but I’ll hold off.

#4 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

retail games, meh. only thing im getting is pyre, take a hint sony :- thanks 4 list tho


#5 chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM

Considering Hellblade and Pyre since this is the first either have been on sale, but I know I should still hold off since I have an endless backlog.

#6 GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

As someone whose a newbie when it comes to RPGs, would Pyre be recommended? It's really the only non-retail game I'm interested in.


#7 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

As someone whose a newbie when it comes to RPGs, would Pyre be recommended? It's really the only non-retail game I'm interested in.


I enjoyed what I’ve played of it. It’s much different than a typical RPG with combat being more like a basketball game with power ups and crazy stuff. The story itself is kinda just ok.

#8 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

I wish Gravity Rush 2 was on this list.  Oh well.


#9 The Angry Snack  

The Angry Snack

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Thanks Frisky! :bouncy:

 

Thinking of getting No Man's Sky. I've been looking for a chill game, have plenty of murder time-fun time games. Is it worth it at $23.99??? Or do I wait for cheaper????


#10 Traijan77  

Traijan77

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

Any reason I wouldn't want Nioh: Complete at this price?  Is there even a physical version out there?

 

Steam is another option, but even there it's $39.99.


#11 NiiNJA  

NiiNJA

Posted Today, 12:36 AM

Thanks Frisky! :bouncy:

 

Thinking of getting No Man's Sky. I've been looking for a chill game, have plenty of murder time-fun time games. Is it worth it at $23.99??? Or do I wait for cheaper????

Cheaper physical and not worth $25 anyway.

 

And I wish the FFXV season pass itself was on sale. Already have the game but want to play the DLC.


#12 skrilla99  

skrilla99

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Dammit! I just bought vanilla Nioh for $16 w GCU and finally just opened like two days ago. I much rather would have liked it digital for $20 or deluxe for $30. Crap...

#13 The Angry Snack  

The Angry Snack

Posted Today, 12:41 AM

Cheaper physical and not worth $25 anyway.

 

And I wish the FFXV season pass itself was on sale. Already have the game but want to play the DLC.

Thanks, I will watch a let's play and decide for sure. Probably going to wait. Save that money for Horizon ZD!!!


#14 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Thanks Frisky! :bouncy:

 

Thinking of getting No Man's Sky. I've been looking for a chill game, have plenty of murder time-fun time games. Is it worth it at $23.99??? Or do I wait for cheaper????

If you're into survival/crafting games (Minecraft, Don't Starve, Terraria, etc), it's a fun game with a good variety of ways to play (normal, hardcore, creative) and good post-launch support to improve a lot of things about the game.


#15 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

Dammit! I just bought vanilla Nioh for $16 w GCU and finally just opened like two days ago. I much rather would have liked it digital for $20 or deluxe for $30. Crap...

GameStop has a Trade in 4 Games, Get 50% Bonus Credit deal going on now, so Nioh's $12 changes to $18 if you have a few more games to go with it and can largely pay off the cost of the base game and upgrade to the DE for not much more.


#16 JUSTSULTAN  

JUSTSULTAN

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

GameStop has a Trade in 4 Games, Get 50% Bonus Credit deal going on now, so Nioh's $12 changes to $18 if you have a few more games to go with it and can largely pay off the cost of the base game and upgrade to the DE for not much more.

Yup, that's exactly what I did today. Traded some old ps1 games as well. That's my 3rd time this year trading physical for digital. It so damn convenient. Anyhow Thanks for all you do Frisky.
30 gigs left on on Nioh download, guess I'll play some Shadow of Mordor or ACO

#17 GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

I enjoyed what I’ve played of it. It’s much different than a typical RPG with combat being more like a basketball game with power ups and crazy stuff. The story itself is kinda just ok.

Thanks for for input, I'll keep that in mind. Might check out some gameplay videos for good measure.


I'm just trying to keep it together over here...

