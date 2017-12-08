Gamestop 4 for $20 PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, and Nintendo DS, PS4, and Xbox One.

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

saw the sign up at my local gamestop

GameStop offers four used games for $20. (Add four games priced at $9.99 to your cart to see this discount.) Shipping starts at $5.99, although coupon code "SAVER" bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more. That's a savings of at least $20. Save on games for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo DS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Deal ends December 24.

I just tried this online, some titles are $9.99 and says online only PRICE so YMMV with prices in store? Here's my checkout screen. I don't know why it's not giving the 10% extra pre-owned, since I'm a PRO member. Although SAVER did give me free shipping even though subtotal was < $25

It looks like the deal is good online now, unlike previous 4 for $20 deals where it was in store only!