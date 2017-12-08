Jump to content

[Dead] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4 Digital Code) - $13.39

By kobe92, Today, 05:06 AM

kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Update, deal is over.

Game is now available for $17.39

J Sin

Posted Today, 05:14 AM  

J Sin

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

This is amazing.
Posted Image
Send a Message with Friend Request

awp

Posted Today, 05:15 AM  

awp

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

Hmm...and trades for $13.82 at Best Buy. Sold!

wangulator

Posted Today, 05:23 AM  

wangulator

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

And you can get a 5% discount code on the Facebook page, bringing down the total to $12.72. Just verified it works and downloading now.


endlessxshadow

Posted Today, 05:33 AM  

endlessxshadow

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

got it!


FattyBeards

Posted Today, 05:40 AM  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Wow, I almost bought on PS store tonight.  LOL


EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 05:49 AM  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Just got mines too. Good price.


AXV1

Posted Today, 06:07 AM  

AXV1

Posted Today, 06:07 AM

Chill... thanks

kaydigi

Posted Today, 06:45 AM  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Thanks

Dwapook

Posted Today, 06:56 AM  

Dwapook

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

it shows as $17.39 to me.. am I missing something?


#11 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

it shows as $17.39 to me.. am I missing something?


Deal is over.

You missed it.
