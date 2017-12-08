[Dead] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4 Digital Code) - $13.39
Posted Today, 05:06 AM
Game is now available for $17.39
Posted Today, 05:14 AM
Posted Today, 05:15 AM
Posted Today, 05:23 AM
And you can get a 5% discount code on the Facebook page, bringing down the total to $12.72. Just verified it works and downloading now.
Posted Today, 05:33 AM
got it!
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
Wow, I almost bought on PS store tonight. LOL
Posted Today, 05:49 AM
Just got mines too. Good price.
Posted Today, 06:07 AM
Posted Today, 06:45 AM
Posted Today, 06:56 AM
it shows as $17.39 to me.. am I missing something?
Posted Today, 06:57 AM
Deal is over.
You missed it.