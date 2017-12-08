Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4 Digital Code) - $13.39

By kobe92, Today, 05:06 AM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

CD Keys has Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4 Digital Code) on sale for $13.39

 

This is the lowest price so far.


J Sin

Posted Today, 05:14 AM  

J Sin

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

This is amazing.
awp

Posted Today, 05:15 AM  

awp

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

Hmm...and trades for $13.82 at Best Buy. Sold!

wangulator

Posted Today, 05:23 AM  

wangulator

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

And you can get a 5% discount code on the Facebook page, bringing down the total to $12.72. Just verified it works and downloading now.


endlessxshadow

Posted Today, 05:33 AM  

endlessxshadow

Posted Today, 05:33 AM

got it!


FattyBeards

Posted Today, 05:40 AM  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Wow, I almost bought on PS store tonight.  LOL


