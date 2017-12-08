Jump to content

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

PS4 Pro $290 @ Target.com on 12/11 ONLY (NOT CONFIRMED; YMMV)

By Jodou, Today, 03:06 PM
#1 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13045 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

* THIS IS NOT A CONFIRMED DEAL BUT HAS HUGE POTENTIAL *

 

Beginning next week Sony is offering a $50 discount to all PS4 Pro systems (including bundles) at participating retailers and on Monday, 12/11 Target is offering $20 off EVERY $100 spent. I've been unable to find a list of exclusions (Legos, etc) but each time Target has offered a deal like this, it has included PS4 consoles including the Pro.

 

That said, a PS4 Pro would be discounted to $290 and the SW:BF2 or Destiny bundles would be $340. This beats every front page deal to date if it works.

 

Link to consoles.


#2 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10582 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

The $20 off $100 off everything at Target on 12/11 probably deserves its own thread.


#3 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 03:11 PM

so xbox x for 400? i doubt it since there is little to no profit on video games.


#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13045 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

The $20 off $100 off everything at Target on 12/11 probably deserves its own thread.

For games $20 off $100 is only a 20% discount which at best matches GCU, so lukewarm but nice for anyone without it.


#5 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13045 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

so xbox x for 400? i doubt it since there is little to no profit on video games.

Last time a promotion was done, it excluded XB1X so not likely, sorry.


#6 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10582 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

For games $20 off $100 is only a 20% discount which at best matches GCU, so lukewarm but nice for anyone without it.

It could also include systems like the Switch and 3DS but we won't know until a list of exclusions is shown (and there likely will be exclusions).  Of course the PS4 Pro with the additional $50 discount does trump any of those other discounted systems.


#7 GreenT  

GreenT

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

Wonder if the $20 off $100 will stack with Ubisoft promo...

#8 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Meh, I would buy the inevitable $299.99 PS4 pro slim by next winter.

#9 cosine100101   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   30 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

cosine100101

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

I'd be in for the GT PSVR bundle since that is dropping to 199 during that time. 


#10 Use Da Force  

Use Da Force

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

OP, you might want to add that it is online only.

 

"This coming Monday, Dec. 11, we’re offering our biggest Green Monday sale ever on Target.comSave $20 for every $100 you spend. What’s Green Monday, you ask? It refers to the second Monday in December, which has emerged over the last decade as a major online shopping day. In other words, it’s a day when lots of “green” is spent online! "


#11 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13045 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Updated it to be more clear, although it *might* be in-store as well. YMMV.


#12 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5277 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Meh, I would buy the inevitable $299.99 PS4 pro slim by next winter.

Is there any hints to this?  I have held off this long from buying a PS4.

This deal would be awesome if it was in-store and there was something with cartwheel.  If I had the money, I so would buy an Xbox One and a Playstation 4.


#13 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

Ps4 has less than 2 years of life left in it before ps5.  Just buy and enjoy it...


#14 Havok83   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1857 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Havok83

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Meh, I would buy the inevitable $299.99 PS4 pro slim by next winter.

You're really going to wait a whole year? Most people will forgo the Pro by then in favor of the PS5, which is likely to be announced for 2019


#15 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 08:31 PM

I just need a Switch since I bought every switch game I wanted + accessories at half off, and the pile of games/accessories is taunting me. But...must...save...money...

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#16 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Video game hardware is always excluded with target promotions

#17 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   514 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

Consoles will surely be excluded. If Target's other sales these past month are any indication, exclusions may go even further than that. Like with Switch games.


#18 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3488 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

If it does work, you could have stocked up on 10% off gift cards last sunday to take another 10% off that price.


