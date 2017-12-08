PS4 Pro $290 @ Target.com on 12/11 ONLY (NOT CONFIRMED; YMMV)

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

* THIS IS NOT A CONFIRMED DEAL BUT HAS HUGE POTENTIAL *

Beginning next week Sony is offering a $50 discount to all PS4 Pro systems (including bundles) at participating retailers and on Monday, 12/11 Target is offering $20 off EVERY $100 spent. I've been unable to find a list of exclusions (Legos, etc) but each time Target has offered a deal like this, it has included PS4 consoles including the Pro.

That said, a PS4 Pro would be discounted to $290 and the SW:BF2 or Destiny bundles would be $340. This beats every front page deal to date if it works.

Link to consoles.