EBay app $15 off $75+
is this gonna work with the 10% off psn credit deal currently or am I about to have my heart broken and dreams squashed once again?
Also, if you have Samsung Pay you can buy $75 gift cards for 10% off. Stack it.
Just used this. Thanks.
It works on gift cards? Which ones did you buy?
Awesome, thanks! I love these ones.
Just ordered a MtG booster box for $68.
The Coupon is a $15 discount off a minimum purchase of $75, valid until 8:00 PM on December 8, 2017. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on the latest version of the eBay app. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon can be used once within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Only eBay members registered with an address located in the United States or Canada are eligible for the Coupon. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.
Coupon is subject to U.S. laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time
I don't really get what you're trying to say since this would have no impact on your bottom line, and also, you're shamelessly plugging your own auction.
If anything, this helps you have a greater chance of selling your listings for a higher amount.
I've been trying to see if I can combine this with the 10% off deal on PSN credit but the app keeps crashing.
That's exactly what he's doing.
lul
TRU 49% off or bust
Doesn't work unfortunately. Those days are long gone :(
DAMN it my samsung sound bar which cost 80 just arrived today
https://www.ebay.com...9887&rmvSB=true
Xbox One S for $155 with the coupon via Newegg eBay
