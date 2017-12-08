Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

EBay app $15 off $75+

By Fades, Yesterday, 09:42 PM

#1 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM

Use code P15OFFAPP. Until 8pm PT.

#2 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   997 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

Does this work on digital games purchases?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

is this gonna work with the 10% off psn credit deal currently or am I about to have my heart broken and dreams squashed once again?


#4 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

Just used this. Thanks.

Also, if you have Samsung Pay you can buy $75 gift cards for 10% off. Stack it.

#5 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   997 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Just used this. Thanks.

Also, if you have Samsung Pay you can buy $75 gift cards for 10% off. Stack it.


It works on gift cards? Which ones did you buy?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#6 MisterAlexEsquire   Online interactions not rated. CAGiversary!   136 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

MisterAlexEsquire

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Awesome, thanks! I love these ones.

 

Just ordered a MtG booster box for $68.


#7 fuze9   piddle patrol, assemble! CAGiversary!   798 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

fuze9

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

Aw, dang. I hope nobody uses this as an excuse to save some money on the Joy Cons I'm selling.


#8 WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

T&C’s:

The Coupon is a $15 discount off a minimum purchase of $75, valid until 8:00 PM on December 8, 2017. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on the latest version of the eBay app. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon can be used once within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Only eBay members registered with an address located in the United States or Canada are eligible for the Coupon. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.

Coupon is subject to U.S. laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time

#9 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20514 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

Aw, dang. I hope nobody uses this as an excuse to save some money on the Joy Cons I'm selling.

I don't really get what you're trying to say since this would have no impact on your bottom line, and also, you're shamelessly plugging your own auction.

 

If anything, this helps you have a greater chance of selling your listings for a higher amount.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#10 kennystrife  

kennystrife

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

I've been trying to see if I can combine this with the 10% off deal on PSN credit but the app keeps crashing.  


#11 motaku96   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1681 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

motaku96

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM

I don't really get what you're trying to say since this would have no impact on your bottom line, and also, you're shamelessly plugging your own auction.

If anything, this helps you have a greater chance of selling your listings for a higher amount.

That's exactly what he's doing.

#12 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM

Aw, dang. I hope nobody uses this as an excuse to save some money on the Joy Cons I'm selling.

 

lul

 

TRU 49% off or bust


I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#13 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3244 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Auction plugging?! The only plugging we do around here is butt plugging!

#14 BigPrimeNumbers  

BigPrimeNumbers

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

I've been trying to see if I can combine this with the 10% off deal on PSN credit but the app keeps crashing.  

Doesn't work unfortunately. Those days are long gone :(


#15 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1159 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

Samsung pay has giftcards at 10 percent off so you can really make the deal worthwhile if you combine both offers.

Part of the crew, part of the ship.

#16 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2842 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

DAMN it my samsung sound bar which cost 80 just arrived today


#17 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6511 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

https://www.ebay.com...9887&rmvSB=true

 

Xbox One S for $155 with the coupon via Newegg eBay


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#18 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2036 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Thanks, got the mario red joy cons
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy