Fry's Ads 12/10-16

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$39.99
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
PS3
$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Yakuza Kiwami: Steelbook Edition
$29.99
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition
$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset
$39.99
Persona 5
$44.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$49.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: Gold Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset
$79.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II
Switch
$19.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.95
Emio Travel Kit
$29.99
Resident Evil: Revelations
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition
$39.99
Bionik Power Plate
$49.99
PDP Elite Player Backpack
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Odyssey
$69.99
Pro Controller
$299.99
Switch Console
XBox One
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
$29.99
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition
$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset
$44.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: Gold Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
White Wireless Controller
$54.99
Blue Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition
$59.99
Wireless Controller: Patrol Tech Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Volcano Shadow Special Edition
$64.00
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller
$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset
$189
XBox One S 500GB Console
$229 (valid Sun. ONLY)
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$39.99
SIIG USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7-Color LED Backlight
$59.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$89.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99
Razer Blackwidows X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Razer Mamba Chroma Gaming Mouse
$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset
$149.95
Turtle Beach Elite Pro Surround Sound Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Video Game Console w/ Bluetooth Gun Controller
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console
Blu-Ray
$5.99
Kingsman: The Secret Service
$9.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Before I Fall (Blu+DVD)
The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Ingrid Goes West
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$17
Annabelle: Creation (Blu+DVD)
The House (Blu+DVD)
Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
$27
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$32.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze
$38.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)
Price Varies
Bambi (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Pinocchio (Blu+DVD)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)
DVD
Price Varies
Bambi
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Cars 3
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Lion King
Moana
Pinocchio
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
