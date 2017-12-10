Jump to content

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Fry's Ads 12/10-16

By fidodido, Today, 07:16 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 07:16 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$39.99
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun

PS3 :ps3:

$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Yakuza Kiwami: Steelbook Edition

$29.99
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition

$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset

$39.99
Persona 5

$44.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18

$49.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: Gold Edition (Avail. Tue.)

$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

$79.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset

$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II

Switch

$19.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.95
Emio Travel Kit

$29.99
Resident Evil: Revelations
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition

$39.99
Bionik Power Plate

$49.99
PDP Elite Player Backpack

$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Odyssey

$69.99
Pro Controller

$299.99
Switch Console

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV

$29.99
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition

$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset

$44.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

$49.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: Gold Edition (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
White Wireless Controller

$54.99
Blue Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition

$59.99
Wireless Controller: Patrol Tech Special Edition
Wireless Controller: Volcano Shadow Special Edition

$64.00
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller

$79.99
Steelseries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset

$189
XBox One S 500GB Console

$229 (valid Sun. ONLY)
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console

PC :pc:

$39.99
SIIG USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7-Color LED Backlight

$59.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition

$89.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.95
Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$129.99
Razer Blackwidows X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Razer Mamba Chroma Gaming Mouse

$139.95
Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset

$149.95
Turtle Beach Elite Pro Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Miscellaneous

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Video Game Console w/ Bluetooth Gun Controller

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$5.99
Kingsman: The Secret Service

$9.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Before I Fall (Blu+DVD)
The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Ingrid Goes West
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$17
Annabelle: Creation (Blu+DVD)
The House (Blu+DVD)
Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)

$19.99
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

$27
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)

$32.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze

$38.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)

Price Varies
Bambi (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
Pinocchio (Blu+DVD)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)

DVD :dvd:

Price Varies
Bambi
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Cars 3
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Lion King
Moana
Pinocchio
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
 

