There are actually some deals this week! Here are the deals...
40% Off All LEGO Dimensions Packs (Expires 12/16)
(10% more off of last week's 30% off)
20% Off Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4 (Expires 12/16)
20% Off Super Bomberman R Nintendo Switch (Expires 12/16)
50% Off "Gameshow" Games PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Expires 12/16)
25% Off Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4, Xbox One, PC (Expires 12/16)
15% Off PS4 Slim Hardware (Expires 12/16)
15% Off PS4 Dual Shock Controllers (Expires 12/16)
Target Cartwheel Deals 12/10-12/16
By Zantra2, Today, 08:41 AM
#1
Posted Today, 08:41 AM
#2
Posted Today, 09:17 AM
Nice the PS4 slim 1tb is currently $249 on Target.com, possible to stack with any offers?
I used brickseek to look up the dpci # 207-33-0111 and noticed some stores Currently has it for $299 while others have it for $249
