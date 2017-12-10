Jump to content

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat's VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals 12/10-12/16

By Zantra2, Today, 08:41 AM

#1 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

There are actually some deals this week! Here are the deals...

40% Off All LEGO Dimensions Packs (Expires 12/16)
(10% more off of last week's 30% off)

20% Off Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4 (Expires 12/16)

20% Off Super Bomberman R Nintendo Switch (Expires 12/16)

50% Off "Gameshow" Games PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Expires 12/16)

25% Off Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4, Xbox One, PC (Expires 12/16)

15% Off PS4 Slim Hardware (Expires 12/16)

15% Off PS4 Dual Shock Controllers (Expires 12/16)

#2 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 09:17 AM

Nice the PS4 slim 1tb is currently $249 on Target.com, possible to stack with any offers?

I used brickseek to look up the dpci # 207-33-0111 and noticed some stores Currently has it for $299 while others have it for $249
